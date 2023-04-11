10 Things You Didn’t Know About Sonic The Hedgehogs’ Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey was born James Eugene Carrey in Ontario, Canada, in 1962. However, his acting career began in the mid-seventies with a series of small roles. The show that pushed him into the limelight was In Living Color (1990-1994).
Then, in 1994 everything changed for the comedian thanks to his breakout movies: Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) and The Mask (1994). These days, he’s attained mega-celebrity status, and very few people don’t know he is. In that vein, here are a few interesting facts you didn’t know about Jim Carrey.
1. He’s A United States Citizen
While Carrey was born and bred in the Great White North, he’s officially an American citizen. Specifically, he became a US citizen in October 2004 because America was instrumental in him achieving his dreams. Now, he holds dual citizenship.
2. Jim Carrey Wrote A Children’s Book
He’s not just a funny man, Jim Carrey is also quite a deep thinker too. He displayed unparallel intuitiveness in the children’s book he authored called How Roland Rolls. It was published in 2013 and is centered on a wave named Roland, who’s terrified that his life would end when he hits the beach.
The book’s message is about the interconnectedness of things and the importance of finding a purpose in life. Overall, Carrey describes the book as his way of exploring deeper questions about the nature of existence. Needless to say, the book received positive reviews all around.
3. The Star Is A Grandpa
Here’s an interesting one. It’s probably common knowledge that Carrey has a daughter, Jane Erin Carrey. She was born in 1987 while he was married to his first wife Melissa Womer. Sometime in 2010, his daughter gave birth to her first son, Jackson Riley Santana. Carrey was 48 when his grandson was born.
4. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Was A Challenge For Him
When Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) was filmed, Jim Carrey had just broken up with his girlfriend. So, playing a guy going through a breakup added salt to the injury. But of course, the actor’s pain was a gold mine for director Michel Gondry because it made the movie more realistic. Needless to say, Gondry always wanted Carrey to ‘‘stay in pain’’.
5. He Once Worked As A Janitor
When Carrey was 16, he dropped out of school because his family had some financial problems. In fact, they were so poor they had to live in a van for a while. To help out in his own way, the star worked as a janitor for almost two years. However, he was also doing stand-up shows at a club, and by 1979, he was able to get paid to make people laugh.
6. Tupac And Jim Carrey Were Good Friends
Jim Carrey happened to be Tupac Shakur’s favorite comedian, and the two were close friends. In fact, when Tupac got arrested, Carrey was constantly sending funny letters to the rapper to keep him entertained. Naturally, Tupac Shakur’s passing away was devastating for Carrey.
7. Canada Post Carries Jim Carrey Stamps
In 2014, Canada Post made a special set of postage stamps featuring the country’s successful comedians. Jim Carrey was one of those comedians. Presently, those stamps are quite valuable as they’ve become collectibles. The other comedians featured on postage stamps that year include Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Mike Myers, and Olivier Guimond.
8. Jim Carrey Tried So Hard To Be On Saturday Night Live
Being a part of the Saturday Night Live cast was one of Jim Carrey’s dreams. He wanted it so badly that he auditioned not once but two times. Unfortunately, he was never selected, but he got to be a guest star multiple times. Altogether, that’s fair.
9. He Earned 35 Million Dollars From Yes Man
In 2008, when Yes Man was released, Carrey earned more than 25 percent of the movie’s profit and around 35 million dollars. That’s certainly a truckload of money in every sphere. In fact, it was the most profitable project Carrey was in.
10. He Was Once Involved With Linda Ronstadt
Linda Ronstadt and Jim Carrey met at a comedy club in 1983. At the time, he was a 21 years old aspiring comedian, and Ronstadt was already a famous singer 15 years older than the comedian. Yet, Carrey summoned courage and asked her out on a date; the rest was history. However, their relationship didn’t even last for a year, but it sure did make news.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!