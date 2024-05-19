Jessica Serfaty Rocks Shades with Fiancé Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio at Met Gala

Once a year on the first Monday of May, the carpeted steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art host the Met Gala. This year was no different, as the illustrious event saw the presence of Days of Our Lives star Jessica Serfaty and her fiancé, Ray-Ban President Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio.
Sparkle and Elegance
The night’s theme, The Garden of Time, inspired a dazzling array of unique and elaborate outfits at the Met Gala. Serenading this theme with utmost elegance, Jessica Serfaty, wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, embodied a blooming garden.
The inspiration is Dolce & Gabbana garden in bloom. As our first Alta Moda show taking place in Taormina, shared the fashion house about her outfit.
An Iconic Entry
Del Vecchio, 28, wore a double-breasted solaro, intricately woven for both aesthetic appeal and thematic relevance. His outfit also commemorated the launch of the Ray-Ban Reverse. He said:
I’ve done it inside out so from the reddish side out, then inside I’ve made a special silk lining, one-off, with all the reverse Ray-Ban glasses drawn.
An Engagement: A Blossoming Story
The couple announced their engagement exclusively with People in July 2023. Reflecting on the proposal, which took place at Conca del Songo restaurant on Italy’s Amalfi coast, Serfaty recalled:
I was completely taken by surprise when he dropped to one knee. Seeing the joy in Leo’s face when he couldn’t hold it in any longer, he teared up at the end.
An Exclusive Appearance
Before stepping on that >pristine carpet
A Night to Remember
The couple’s sparkling appearance wasn’t just limited to their outfits but also their prized accessories from Ray-Ban. While Leonardo wore Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer Reverse , Jessica chose the sophisticated Aviator Reverse.
A Legacy Continued
The sunglasses brand’s splendid history dates back to 1936. Initially designed for U.S military pilots, by the end of World War II,Ray-Ban had cemented itself as one of the most popular eyewear manufacturers globally.
The festivities continued beyond their Met Gala debut as they hosted an afterparty at Casa Cipriani to further celebrate Ray-Ban’s Reverse launch – marking an exquisite fusion of love and legacy.