Home
Jessica Serfaty Rocks Shades with Fiancé Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio at Met Gala

Jessica Serfaty Rocks Shades with Fiancé Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio at Met Gala

by
Scroll
Home
Jessica Serfaty Rocks Shades with Fiancé Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio at Met Gala
Jessica Serfaty Rocks Shades with Fiancé Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio at Met Gala

Once a year on the first Monday of May, the carpeted steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art host the Met Gala. This year was no different, as the illustrious event saw the presence of Days of Our Lives star Jessica Serfaty and her fiancé, Ray-Ban President Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio.

Jessica Serfaty Rocks Shades with Fiancé Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio at Met Gala

Sparkle and Elegance

The night’s theme, The Garden of Time, inspired a dazzling array of unique and elaborate outfits at the Met Gala. Serenading this theme with utmost elegance, Jessica Serfaty, wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana ensemble, embodied a blooming garden. The inspiration is Dolce & Gabbana garden in bloom. As our first Alta Moda show taking place in Taormina, shared the fashion house about her outfit.

Jessica Serfaty Rocks Shades with Fiancé Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio at Met Gala

An Iconic Entry

Del Vecchio, 28, wore a double-breasted solaro, intricately woven for both aesthetic appeal and thematic relevance. His outfit also commemorated the launch of the Ray-Ban Reverse. He said: I’ve done it inside out so from the reddish side out, then inside I’ve made a special silk lining, one-off, with all the reverse Ray-Ban glasses drawn.

Jessica Serfaty Rocks Shades with Fiancé Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio at Met Gala

An Engagement: A Blossoming Story

The couple announced their engagement exclusively with People in July 2023. Reflecting on the proposal, which took place at Conca del Songo restaurant on Italy’s Amalfi coast, Serfaty recalled: I was completely taken by surprise when he dropped to one knee. Seeing the joy in Leo’s face when he couldn’t hold it in any longer, he teared up at the end.

Jessica Serfaty Rocks Shades with Fiancé Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio at Met Gala

An Exclusive Appearance

Before stepping on that >pristine carpet

Jessica Serfaty Rocks Shades with Fiancé Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio at Met Gala

A Night to Remember

The couple’s sparkling appearance wasn’t just limited to their outfits but also their prized accessories from Ray-Ban. While Leonardo wore Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer Reverse , Jessica chose the sophisticated Aviator Reverse.

Jessica Serfaty Rocks Shades with Fiancé Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio at Met Gala

A Legacy Continued

The sunglasses brand’s splendid history dates back to 1936. Initially designed for U.S military pilots, by the end of World War II,Ray-Ban had cemented itself as one of the most popular eyewear manufacturers globally.

Jessica Serfaty Rocks Shades with Fiancé Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio at Met Gala

The festivities continued beyond their Met Gala debut as they hosted an afterparty at Casa Cipriani to further celebrate Ray-Ban’s Reverse launch – marking an exquisite fusion of love and legacy.

Steve Delikson
More from this Author

I cover updates on the latest celebrity gossip, TV show ratings, and interviews with actors and actresses from popular shows. I also do recaps of episodes and predictions for future storylines. My articles are an excellent resource for television fans looking to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the entertainment industry.

Related Posts
Would a Joker Standalone Style Movie Work with Mr. Freeze?
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rubina Dilaik
3 min read
Feb, 12, 2021
Discover the Untold Story of Rapper Dave East
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2020
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: A Proposal is Coming
3 min read
May, 12, 2020
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Olivia Ponton
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2020
Tom Hanks Tom-Holland Acting Advice
Watch Tom Hanks Give Tom Holland an Acting Lesson
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.