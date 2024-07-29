Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway Shine in Mothers’ Instinct Psychological Drama

by

Entertainment

Updated: Jul. 25, 2024, 9:40 p.m. ET
Published: Jul. 25, 2024, 8:47 p.m. ET

Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway Shine in Mothers&#8217; Instinct Psychological Drama

Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain take on the roles of neighbors and mothers in the psychological thriller Mothers’ Instinct, set in a picturesque 1960s suburb. The film, which wrapped shooting in New Jersey back in 2022, sees its limited theatrical release today before debuting digitally on August 13.

Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway Shine in Mothers&#8217; Instinct Psychological Drama

Film Concept and Casting Details

An English-language remake of Olivier Masset-Depasse’s Belgian film Duelles, (2018), Mothers’ Instinct stars Hathaway and Chastain as two best friends and neighbors named Celine and Alice. Everything is perfect in the suburban paradise they call home, from their manicured lawns to their relationships with their successful husbands to their children.
The 2024 film, Mothers’ Instinct features Jessica Chastain, who plays the character Alice. Alice lives next door to Céline, portrayed by Anne Hathaway.

An Impressive Visual Style with Flaws

The standout visual style of the movie is indisputably one of its strengths. Anne Hathaway was spotted on the set of Mothers’ Instinct, visually channeling a 1960s style reminiscent of Betty Draper from Mad Men.

Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway Shine in Mothers&#8217; Instinct Psychological Drama

Shooting Locations and Production Background

Mothers’ Instinct leveraged diverse New Jersey locales for its authentic suburban backdrop. Filming locations included Union, Bergen, Essex, and Monmouth counties. Specific sites range from homes on Holly Street in Cranford to St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Ridgewood.

Narrative and Performances Struggle to Deliver

The narrative surrounds an accident that tests the friendship between Alice (Chastain) and Céline (Hathaway), pushing them to desperate measures that are both sad and strangely comical at times.
Benoît Delhomme directed behind the scenes, adding his touch similar to his work on The Theory of Everything.

Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway Shine in Mothers&#8217; Instinct Psychological Drama

An Attempted Psychological Thriller

The movie scrutinizes suburban perfection through a prism of envy and suspicion but trips over its own ambition.When a terrible accident threatens to shatter their friendship.

Conclusion and Release Information

The film co-stars Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person in the World). Despite high expectations from its star-studded cast, Mothers’ Instinct struggles to deliver a cohesive narrative.
The 2024 film,Mothers’ Instinct is an adaptation of the 2018 French film Duelles.

Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway Shine in Mothers&#8217; Instinct Psychological Drama
TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
How to Stream the New Time Bandits Series by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement
3 min read
Jul, 25, 2024
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cassandra Aarssen
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2020
Why We Are Living for Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Collaborations
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2022
Top Chef Winners Reflect on Their Journey and Share Final Moments
3 min read
Jun, 22, 2024
Cody Confesses His True Parentage to Mac in a Dramatic General Hospital Twist
3 min read
Jul, 10, 2024
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Demetria McKinney
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.