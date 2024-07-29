Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway Shine in Mothers’ Instinct Psychological Drama

Entertainment
Updated: Jul. 25, 2024, 9:40 p.m. ET
Published: Jul. 25, 2024, 8:47 p.m. ET
Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain take on the roles of neighbors and mothers in the psychological thriller Mothers’ Instinct, set in a picturesque 1960s suburb. The film, which wrapped shooting in New Jersey back in 2022, sees its limited theatrical release today before debuting digitally on August 13.
Film Concept and Casting Details
An English-language remake of Olivier Masset-Depasse’s Belgian film Duelles, (2018), Mothers’ Instinct stars Hathaway and Chastain as two best friends and neighbors named Celine and Alice. Everything is perfect in the suburban paradise they call home, from their manicured lawns to their relationships with their successful husbands to their children.
An Impressive Visual Style with Flaws
The standout visual style of the movie is indisputably one of its strengths. Anne Hathaway was spotted on the set of Mothers’ Instinct, visually channeling a 1960s style reminiscent of Betty Draper from Mad Men.
Shooting Locations and Production Background
Mothers’ Instinct leveraged diverse New Jersey locales for its authentic suburban backdrop. Filming locations included Union, Bergen, Essex, and Monmouth counties. Specific sites range from homes on Holly Street in Cranford to St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Ridgewood.
Narrative and Performances Struggle to Deliver
The narrative surrounds an accident that tests the friendship between Alice (Chastain) and Céline (Hathaway), pushing them to desperate measures that are both sad and strangely comical at times.
Benoît Delhomme directed behind the scenes, adding his touch similar to his work on The Theory of Everything.
An Attempted Psychological Thriller
The movie scrutinizes suburban perfection through a prism of envy and suspicion but trips over its own ambition.
When a terrible accident threatens to shatter their friendship.
Conclusion and Release Information
The film co-stars Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Anders Danielsen Lie (The Worst Person in the World). Despite high expectations from its star-studded cast, Mothers’ Instinct struggles to deliver a cohesive narrative.
