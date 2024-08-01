Jesse Williams Leaves Only Murders in the Building Before Season 4

In a surprising turn of events, Jesse Williams has confirmed his exit from the hit series Only Murders in the Building. The Grey’s Anatomy star joined the show’s third season as Tobert, a cameraman brought on by Paul Rudd’s character Ben Glenroy to film a documentary. Despite his departure, fans can look forward to the return of Meryl Streep as Loretta in Season 4.
The End of Tobert
Tobert’s story concluded on a bittersweet note as he left for Los Angeles for a new job in the final episode of Season 3.
No, I’m not on that show anymore, Williams confirmed in a recent interview with People, ruling out any involvement in the upcoming season.
What’s Next for Mabel?
The departure of Tobert leaves Mabel’s future uncertain. While their relationship was developing, it remains unclear how Mabel (played by Selena Gomez) will move forward without him. As Mabel and Tobert had developed some feelings for one another, fans are left wondering if there’s more in store for them down the line.
Season 4’s New Setting
The filming location for Season 4 has shifted to Los Angeles, marking a significant change from its previous setting. According to sources,
filming has returned to NYC after they were spotted filming in Los Angeles the week before, as much of the new season will be set in LA.
Meryl Streep Returns
Although Jesse Williams confirmed his departure, Meryl Streep is set to make a comeback as Loretta Durkin. Her character is flagged as the number one suspect and had a brief romance with Oliver (Martin Short).
. Just two days before, new co-star Eva Longoria revealed at the Oscars that she was on set of the show recently with returning stars Selena, Martin, Steve Martin, and Meryl Streep.
