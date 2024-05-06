Jerry Seinfeld Shares Fun Advice for Ryan Gosling on SNL

Jerry Seinfeld made a memorable return to Saturday Night Live on its recent episode, joining the iconic “Weekend Update” segment. Introduced humorously by Colin Jost as “A Man Who Did Too Much Press,” Seinfeld, appearing slightly worn from his numerous media appearances for his Netflix project ‘Unfrosted’, shared a laugh-filled yet insightful advice session about managing press engagements, particularly aimed at actor Ryan Gosling.
Jerry Seinfeld’s comedic entrance and poignant advice
“Where am I exactly?” Seinfeld quipped at the beginning, pretending to be disoriented. Jost helped him out, explaining, “You’re on SNL,” which prompted a playful response from Seinfeld,
What is this, a podcast? Reflecting on his exhaustive press run for ‘Unfrosted’, where he directed, co-wrote, and starred as a fictional Kellogg’s employee who invented the Pop-Tart, Seinfeld’s appearance was both comical and telling.
A lighthearted nod to Ryan Gosling’s similar ordeal
As Jost inquired about recognizing too much press work, Seinfeld confessed,
You don’t know until someone who cares about you shows you a video package and you see yourself with people with these names like Hoda, Mo Rocca, turning it into an accidental punchline leading to audience laughter. The comedic veteran then shifted tones gently poking fun at Ryan Gosling’s own busy promotional schedule for the film ‘The Fall Guy’. Through humorous commiseration over shared experiences, he offered Gosling some friendly advice.
Addressing Gosling directly amidst chuckles from the SNL audience, Jost ridiculed the idea that Gosling had done too many interviews.
If you’re struggling with press, you’re not alone. I’m talking to you, Ryan Gosling. This banter provided a roomful of laughter but also a moment of levity for public figures overwhelmed by showbiz demands.
Unexpected interruption caps off SNL stint
The segment seemed set to wrap up traditionally until an unexpected call turned into another impromptu gig for Seinfeld. He received a call supposedly from Univision mid-conversation. Seinfeld casually took the call while on air, which escalated into a playful interaction about whether it would be conducted in Spanish or Catalan. The skit ended on this comic note with Jost humorously remarking about losing track of one more celebrity to excessive publicity maneuvers.