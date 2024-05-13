Home
Jerry Seinfeld Faces Protests at Duke Commencement Over Political Views






Students Express Dissent at Jerry Seinfeld’s Commencement Address at Duke

In Durham, North Carolina, on 2024-05-13, a significant protest occurred at Duke University’s commencement ceremony where about 30 out of the 7,000 participants made a stand. The controversy emerged over guest speaker Jerry Seinfeld’s public stance on Israel, particularly after his comments following violent military engagements in Gaza.

A Walkout Amidst Mixed Reactions

The atmosphere turned tense when Jerry Seinfeld was introduced at the podium. A small group immediately stood up, waving Palestinian flags and voicing their opposition by chanting ‘free Palestine.’ This act of protest sparked various reactions among the attendees. Many in the crowd jeered the protesters, while others showed support through cheers or boos, symbolizing a deep division.

Seinfeld’s Background and Remarks

Jerry Seinfeld, who recently co-wrote and directed ‘Unfrosted,’ has been vocal about his support for Israel, especially noticeable after the attack by Hamas on October 7, which claimed over 1,200 lives. Seinfeld visited Israel post-attack to meet hostage families and inspect affected areas.

In his speech at Duke, however, Seinfeld circumvented political topics. Focusing instead on the graduates’ future endeavors, he emphasized hard work and passion: Find something where you love the good parts and don’t mind the bad parts too much — the torture you’re comfortable with,” articulating his vision for a fulfilling life.

Brief Yet Potent Expression of Dissent

The morning was distinctly marked by an outcry from certain students against Jerry Seinfeld’s presence due to his perceived political stances. Despite this disruption, the majority of the ceremony proceeded without further disturbances, illustrating a general attitude of tolerance or possibly dissent regarding geopolitical issues on college campuses.

This incident at Duke University adds to a series of collegiate protests seen across the United States regarding various social justice issues. It highlights ongoing tensions and challenges within academic settings concerning global conflicts and their representations.

