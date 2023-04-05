10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jeremy Sumpter

Jeremy Sumpter’s acting career started when he was only 12. In a short amount of time, he became famous and was well sought out by directors. Before he turned 18, he’d already been in so many films and TV shows. Yet, he hasn’t always kept that pace and presently doesn’t act as much as he did in the past.
After the pandemic, the star was only featured in one movie. Luckily, he’s a very active Instagram user, so it’s hard to miss what he’s up to these days. Though he’s been acting since he was a child, there’s still a handful of unknowns surrounding the actor. Here are a few facts about Jeremy Sumpter.
1. Jeremy Sumpter Has A Twin Sister
Jeremy Sumpter isn’t the only Sumpter, in fact, he’s not the only one in the movie industry. He has a twin sister named Jessica Sumpter, and she was also a child actor. She even acted alongside her twin brother once. However, she hasn’t been in front of the camera since 2004. Sumpter also has two other siblings named Travis and Gigi.
2. He Started Acting When He Was 6
As mentioned earlier, Sumpter’s acting career kicked off when he was just a child. His parents noticed his natural acting skills and had him enrolled in Kentucky State’s Gifted Arts program. Sumpter became the youngest person ever who got into this prestigious program.
3. Unlike Peter Pan, Jeremy Sumpter Grew…
Here’s an ironic fact, Jeremy Sumpter starred in the 2003 live-action film Peter Pan as the boy who never grew himself. When filming kicked off, the star was 5 feet (152 cm) tall. However, he grew 8 inches during filming all the way up to 5’ 8 feet (172 cm). Due to his constant growth, the producers had to buy new costumes and decorations.
4. Jeremy Sumpter Makes A Million Dollars A Year
No doubt, acting is as lucrative a career path as any, and Sumpter’s net worth is evidence of that. It’s estimated that his net worth is around a million dollars, which means that he makes around one million dollars every year. This is all thanks to his active acting years.
5. He’s Not A Stingy Person
If there’s one thing Jeremy Sumpter is known for besides his acting, it’s his benevolence. He gives a significant amount of his money to charity foundations such as the Ready Or Not Foundation. Also, he won the Youth For Humanity Award in 2009, at the time, he was 20 years old.
6. He Barely Needed A Stuntman While Filming Peter Pan
Peter Pan was Jeremy Sumpter’s breakthrough movie. He played the main character, and that practically shot him into the limelight. Needless to say, the movie required a whole lot of stunts and included tons of action-packed scenes. While most actors would need a stuntman to pull off some of those scenes, Sumpter practically did all his stunts on his own. He credits this to his numerous climbing trips with his family when he was younger.
7. His Father Makes Films
Jeremy Sumpter and his sister aren’t the only ones in the family who are into showbiz. Their dad, Gary Sumpter happens to be a producer. He produced the 2008 movies The Beaten Path and Excision (2012). Even more, Sumpter Snr worked as the construction coordinator in Excision and The Employer (2013).
8. He’s Quite Athletic
Jeremy Sumpter leads a very active life and packs it with tons of high-energy activities. For instance, he knows how to play cricket and also knows how to swordfight. That’s not all, the star can swim, surf, weightlift, climb, hike, rollerblade, and snowboard. He’s also quite good at playing football, basketball, soccer, and golf.
9. The Star Has A lot of Favorites
At this point, it’s clear that Sumpter is a believer in getting the most out of life. To that effect, he has a whole lot of favorites to bask in. His favorite movie is the 1978 film The Deer Hunter. Additionally, his favorite food is spaghetti and chili, and his favorite book is The Giver by Lois Lowry.
10. Jeremy Sumpter Is Expecting A Baby
Jeremy Sumpter’s love life was a popular subject for the tabloids, as it started so early. In 2003, Sumpter started dating fellow Peter Pan star Rachel Hurd-Wood. The two dated for two years before parting. By 2007, he started seeing Alyssa Tabit Smith, and that also lasted for two years.
He kicked things up a notch when he got engaged to Lauren Pacheco II in December 2015. However, they broke up almost a year later. Sumpter has been married to Elizabeth Treadway since October 2022, and as the couple announced on Instagram, they’re expecting a baby. They intend to name their child Lucy Snow.
