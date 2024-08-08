Jeremy Saulnier’s Rebel Ridge Starring Aaron Pierre Arrives on Netflix This September

Netflix has released the first trailer for Green Room and Blue Ruin director Jeremy Saulnier’s new film, Rebel Ridge, which will be available on September 6th.
In Rebel Ridge, a former Marine, played by Aaron Pierre, battles through a web of small-town corruption when an attempt to post bail for his cousin spirals into a violent showdown with the local police chief. He didn’t start this fight, but he will finish it.
The cast includes AnnaSophia Robb, James Badge Dale, James Cromwell, Don Johnson, Emory Cohen, and David Denman.
Rebel Ridge had a lot of production issues, including the main star walking off the set. The movie faced delays, but after years of waiting, Rebel Ridge is finally scheduled for a global release on September 6th, 2024.
The film journeyed a rough path to get here. Originally slated to start shooting in April 2020, the pandemic delayed filming until May 2021, with John Boyega initially in the lead role.
However, just one month into shooting, Boyega exited due to family reasons. Production resumed in April 2022 with Pierre taking over. Shooting wrapped in July 2022.
The film, written and directed by Jeremy Saulnier, explores systemic American injustice through a blend of action, suspense, and black humor.
Everybody [had] the same objective — to tell this story as truthfully and authentically as possible, and to honor those who went through this and their magnitude of strength., said Aaron Pierre about the production process.
