Jensen Ackles Joins CBS Drama Tracker Alongside Justin Hartley

Jensen Ackles Joins the ‘Tracker’ Lineup Alongside Justin Hartley
In a thrilling update for fans of the CBS drama series Tracker, Jensen Ackles has been announced to guest star in the ongoing first season. This news was unveiled by none other than Justin Hartley through a captivating Instagram video. Fans were treated to a glimpse of Ackles on the set, confirming his role as Russell Shaw, Colter Shaw’s (played by Hartley) estranged brother.
A highly anticipated episode featuring Ackles is scheduled to air on May 12. In this episode, Russell seeks Colter’s expertise to help locate an old army friend. Both characters plunge into an action-packed narrative that intertwines family bonds with gripping adventure.
This casting addition enriches a series already marked for its in-depth character explorations and complex narratives. With only four episodes left in the first season, which has been confirmed for a renewal, anticipation is sky-high among the audience.
Reflections on Joining ‘Tracker’
Jensen Ackles,, well-known for his portrayal in Supernatural, brings his extensive acting prowess to Tracker. Reflecting on new roles, Ackles shared:
I don’t know what this says about me, but I was dreading the goodbye in March… Not because I didn’t want to say goodbye, but I’m not good with goodbyes. I just don’t like saying goodbye, you know, ‘I hope you have a great life.’ I don’t like that. This insight hints at the depth and emotional resonance he is likely to bring to his portrayal of Russell Shaw.
About ‘Tracker’
The series Tracker springs from Jeffery Deaver’s novel The Never Game, starring Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. He is presented as a lone-wolf survivalist who traverses the country aiding both private citizens and law enforcement with his exceptional tracking skills while grappling with personal family conflicts. This gripping premise sets the stage for intricate plots and intense character development through the series.
Fans of the show are ecstatic over this new addition with social media buzzing about the dynamic duo of Hartley and Ackles joining forces as brothers on-screen.