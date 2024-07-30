Jensen Ackles Discusses The Boys Season 5 and Announces Vought Rising Prequel

Brace yourselves, The Boys fans. During the recent Comic-Con panel, Jensen Ackles dropped some major bombshells about what’s coming next in the popular Prime Video universe. Not only did Ackles confirm his return for the fifth and final season of the series, but he also shared exciting news about a brand-new prequel series, Vought Rising.
Setting the Stage for Vought Rising
Described by Eric Kripke as a
twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, Vought Rising will take us back to a gritty, noir-inspired New York City. Ackles himself called it a
lurid pulp saga prequel, hinting at a storyline filled with grisly secrets and intense drama. The show promises to delve into the early adventures of Soldier Boy and uncover the dark history of other iconic supes like Stormfront, previously known as Clara Vought.
Ayles and Cash Return to Their Characters
Alongside Ackles, Aya Cash will reprise her role as Stormfront. Both actors are not just returning as their famous characters; they are also set to produce the show. This dual involvement signals a deep commitment to maintaining the same intense, high-stakes storytelling that fans have come to love.
A Unique Look at Early Supes
The show will explore how Compound V was first used to create superheroes, starting with characters like Soldier Boy and Clara Vought. Kripke teased viewers by saying:
we cannot wait to blow your minds and trouble your souls with this salacious, grisly saga drenched in blood and Compound V.
A Look at Production and Team
Vought Rising is not just reuniting familiar faces on screen but also behind the scenes. Showrunner Paul Grellong will be joined by executive producers Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and others who have been crucial in crafting the original series’ distinctive tone.
The Excitement Builds
The announcement stirred anticipation among fans during the Comic-Con panel where Aya Cash shared her excitement through a video message while Ackles took center stage in person. As acknowledged by Antony Starr: “anybody who’s playing a superhero who lands during The Boys…ya gotta stand that five iron up.”
Ackles Juggles Multiple Projects
Ackles has experience juggling multiple high-profile roles. While gearing up for Vought Rising, he remains active in other major projects including Prime Video’s thriller Countdown. Balancing duties between these roles further demonstrates his versatility as both an actor and producer.
Follow Us