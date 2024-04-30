5 Things You Didn’t Know About Heartstopper’s Jenny Walser

When Heartstopper returns for season 3 in October 2024, Jenny Walser will resume playing Tori Spring. Perhaps the most unique character of the Netflix series, Walser debuted the role in April 2022. It immediately earned her mainstream recognition, introducing the British actress to millions of television viewers across the globe. Having showcased the depth of her talent with the breakthrough role, Walser is poised for an adventurous career exploit in years to come.
Jenny Walser’s performance as the supportive older sister of Joe Locke’s character has endeared her to the Heartstopper fandom. Her interpretation of the character has also received warm praises from fans of Alice Oseman’s Solitaire — the 2014 novel that marked the character’s debut. While it seems Walser is just getting started, the Westminster, London native has come a long way. The journey dates back to her childhood and she’s committed to becoming a fulfilled performer.
1. Jenny Walser Began Her Career As A Dancer At Age 2
The Tori Spring actress was a shy kid, so she never imagined she would become a professional performer. She has stated in various interviews that her career journey began with dancing during her early life. It started with ballet when she was two. Although she hated it, her mother ensured she kept attending and she eventually fell in love with it.
Through dancing, Walser overcame her shy nature and gained the confidence to perform on stage. Speaking to The Permanent Rain Press, the actress asserted that dancing was her “main way into performing.” She also credited her parents for her passion for performing arts. “… I’m just very lucky that I’ve got parents who took me to the theater growing up,” she said, adding that it shaped why she’s an actor.
2. She Originally Wanted To Pursue A Career In Medicine
Even though Jenny Walser was introduced to performing arts as a child, she regarded it as a hobby. Growing up, she imagined she would pursue a career in medicine. However, she realized she wasn’t cut out for the profession when it was time to further her education. Her older sister Francesca Walser had been training for general medical practice. Seeing the level of work required, the younger Walser opted for another course. “I thought I wanted to be a doctor,” she told Tresa Magazine. “I think I eventually realized that drama was the thing that made me the happiest so I just went for it.”
3. Jenny Walser Studied Natural Sciences At Durham University
The Tori Spring actress is a natural scientist. Upon realizing she wasn’t built to become a doctor, she opted for another course to sustain her interest in science. Though an active member of her school’s drama group, she also liked science and mostly attended science classes during her secondary education. She kept up with this arrangement at Durham University. While she studied for her BSc in Natural Sciences she also devoted her time at Durham to theater. “…They’ve got a really amazing student drama scene at Durham,” she told The Permanent Rain Press. “Whilst I was there, I did do a lot of theater,” added the actress.
4. The Heartstopper Actress Has A Robust Stage Resume
Jenny Walser is in the early phase of her screen career but has accumulated years of experience performing on stage. She has no fewer than 20 theater credits to her name. Most recently, she played Cecily in the Minerva Theatre production of The Narcissist, directed by Josh Seymour. Before that, she played Julie at the 2020 Vault Festival production of In My Lungs The Ocean Swells.
As a stage actress, Walser is always quick to acknowledge the role of National Youth Theatre in her making. “I owe a lot to the National Youth Theatre because they have been there the whole way along the journey,” she told Tresa Magazine. “It was via training with them that I managed to get my agent… that platform has helped me out hugely,” explained the actress.
5. Jenny Walser Made Her Screen Debut In 2021
Before being cast to play Tori Spring, Jenny Walser had portrayed Louise Wrigley in a 2021 episode of Heidi Thomas’ Call the Midwife. The British period drama was her first screen role after years of work on stage. Her performance as a mentally ill patient proved she has all it takes to succeed on screen. She’s yet to feature in any big-screen project, but it’s only a matter of time before that happens. Check out everything you need to know about Heartstopper Season 3.