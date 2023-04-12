Jennifer Westfeldt is an American actress, writer, and filmmaker. Westfeldt is known for her writing and film-producing talents, for which she has received several accolades. As an actress, she starred in some memorable movies, as well as some popular TV shows.
Jennifer Westfeldt was born in Guilford, Connecticut, on February 2, 1970. She played one of the main cast in Friends with Kids, a movie she wrote, directed, and co-produced. Here are 7 things you didn’t know about Friends with Kids‘ Jennifer Westfeldt.
1. The Movies You Know Jennifer Westfeldt From
When it comes to movies, two roles stand out for Jennifer Westfeldt. Interestingly, both movies were written by her. Westfeldt was cast as the titular character Jessica Stein in the Charles Herman-Wurmfeld independent romantic comedy Kissing Jessica Stein. Westfeldt co-wrote the movie’s storyline, which became a success grossing $10 million on a $1 million production budget. Westfeldt also played Julie Keller, a mid-30s lady who decides to have a child with her longtime best friend, Jason Fryman (Adam Scott), in Friends with Kids (2011). The movie received mostly positive critical reviews and did moderately at the Box Office.
2. Jennifer Westfeldt’s First Experiences Of Acting
Jennifer Westfeldt had an interest in acting from an early age. After graduating from Guilford High School, Westfeldt attended Yale University. She graduated from Yale with a BA in Theater Studies. Westfeldt’s first experience of acting was during her study at Yale. She participated in and performed in different plays. After graduating from Yale, Westfeldt began her acting career performing in several Off-Broadway productions like the musical The Fantasticks.
3. Jennifer Westfeldt’s Television Debut
Jennifer Westfeldt’s First appearance on screen was on television. Westfeldt was cast as a series regular in the 1998 ABC sitcom Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place. Westfeldt appeared as Melissa for 13 episodes of the show. After Westfeldt’s time on the show, she was cast as a regular on the Fox sitcom Holding the Baby. Although she acted in all 13 episodes, only 7 episodes were aired. The short-lived series ran from August 23 to December 15, 1998.
4. Other Movies Jennifer Westfeldt Was In
Besides her performance in Kissing Jessica Stein (2001) and Friends with Kids (2011), Jennifer Westfeldt has acted in a few other movies. Westfeldt played Val in the 2004 romantic comedy How to Lose Your Lover. Westfeldt also played Melody Carpenter and Abby Willoughby in Keep Your Distance (2005) and Ira & Abby (2006), respectively. Westfeldt also starred in two short films in 2016, 10 Crosby and Lemon.
5. Other TV Shows Jennifer Westfeldt Was In
Westfeldt has had more appearances on television than in film. In 2000, Westfeldt guest-starred in 3 episodes of Judging Amy as Leisha Eldon. She also guest-starred as Dr. Karen Fisher in Numb3rs (2005) and as Jen Harmon in both Private Practice (2009) and Grey’s Anatomy (2009). Westfeldt played a recurring role as Meredith Reed in 6 episodes of 24, Pauline Turner-Brooks in Younger, and Mandi Green in Queen America.
6. Jennifer Westfeldt Dated A Career Co-Star
For almost two decades, Jennifer Westfeldt dated actor Jon Hamm. The couple began dating in 1997 and finally separated in 2015. The couple lived together for most of the years they dated in Los Angeles. Jon Hamm is known for playing Don Draper in AMC’s period drama Mad Men. Hamm’s most recent work in film is as Vice Admiral Beau Simpson in the 2022 action drama Top Gun: Maverick.
7. The Nominations & Awards Jennifer Westfeldt Has Received
Westfeldt was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the 2003 Golden Satellite Award for her performance in Kissing Jessica Stein. Westfeldt won the award and also won the Special Jury Prize for Writing and Acting at the Los Angeles International Film Festival. Jennifer Westfeldt also received a nomination for a Tony Award in 2004.
