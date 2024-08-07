Jennifer Tilly Compares Role on RHOBH to Working with Martin Scorsese

Jennifer Tilly is embracing her new role as Friend of the Housewives on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Oscar nominee, 65, enthused that her new gig, which offers more screen time and access to lavish trips, feels akin to working with Martin Scorsese.
Tilly conveyed to Vulture that this career move has been a sharp left turn.
My boyfriend always says if he got $40 million, he wants to go into space and experience zero gravity. To me, being on Housewives is experiencing zero gravity. Known for her role as Tiffany Valentine in the Child’s Play franchise, she was thrilled to join the cast. She shared,
I was more excited to meet Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne and the other ladies than when I met Elizabeth Taylor.
Tilly continued by stating,
This year, I sort of thought, I just want to do everything different. I’m trying to take on challenges. Reflecting on the initial month of filming RHOBH, she acknowledged that it has been
the most challenging thing she’s ever undertaken.
An intriguing part of this venture for Tilly is figuring out how she will come across on the show. She noted how producers can alter footage:
They can make you the cranky one. They can make you the patient one. It depends on what they want to show, what’s going to make the story.
Tilly appreciated all her co-stars, including Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards:
You come in without a script, she discussed and added that she likes them all and admires their roles.
The Oscar nominee reflected deeply on what makes reality TV exciting. Even when the spats flare up amongst the cast members, Tilly described her unique perspective on these confrontations: “But when I am sitting at a table with Housewives, I feel like I have a front-row seat at the Super Bowl,” she mused.
Tilly’s new journey comes amidst changes in the RHOBH roster following departures from Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley. The season will also present Bozoma Saint John as its newest full-time Housewife.
Despite acknowledging some initial reservations about her portrayal on screen, Tilly maintained a positive outlook about her decision:
I’m really happy I’m doing it.
Follow Us