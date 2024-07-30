Jennifer Aniston Gets Drenched in Oil While Filming The Morning Show

by

Jennifer Aniston, known for her role as Alex Levy on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, recently had a messy day on set.

Jennifer Aniston Gets Drenched in Oil While Filming The Morning Show

Shooting Oily Scenes

Captured during shooting, Aniston can be seen drenched in a sticky, tar-like substance. The scene reveals her look of distress, with her pristine white shirt and slacks covered in the black oil.

Plot Unfolds Amid Protesters

Jennifer Aniston Gets Drenched in Oil While Filming The Morning Show

The dramatic moment took place during an episode where protesters hurled oil at her character, Alex Levy. The tension was palpable as the oil streaked down her arms, ruining even her purse.

A Peek Behind the Scenes

Jennifer Aniston Gets Drenched in Oil While Filming The Morning Show

However, one of the production challenges mentioned was the need for multiple takes to perfect this intense sequence. It was noted that Aniston had to endure getting dirty often to nail the scene perfectly.

Aniston and Witherspoon: A Dynamic Duo

Jennifer Aniston Gets Drenched in Oil While Filming The Morning Show

The show’s fourth season reunites Aniston with Reese Witherspoon, who also stars and shares behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram. Their chemistry as co-anchors Alex and Bradley continues to captivate audiences.

Critical Reception and Upcoming Expectations

Jennifer Aniston Gets Drenched in Oil While Filming The Morning Show

The Morning Show has gained a reputation for its mix of real-world events and soapy drama. While it has attracted both critical acclaim and some eyebrow-raising controversy for its outlandish storylines, fans eagerly await more from their beloved characters. As we anticipate its return, it remains clear—Jennifer Aniston‘s commitment to her role is as strong as ever.

TrendingStories
More from this Author
Related Posts
Gun with Hollow-Point Bullets Found on Woman in Stolen Lexus at Paramus Mall
3 min read
Jul, 9, 2024
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Booger McFarland
3 min read
May, 1, 2021
Milwaukee’s Dan Jacobs Impresses in ‘Top Chef’ Season 21 Finale
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2024
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cailee Spaeny
3 min read
Aug, 18, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mark Rober
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2020
When Mahershala Ali Paid The Dude His Respects
3 min read
Mar, 4, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.