Jennifer Aniston Gets Drenched in Oil While Filming The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston, known for her role as Alex Levy on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, recently had a messy day on set.
Shooting Oily Scenes
Captured during shooting, Aniston can be seen drenched in a sticky, tar-like substance. The scene reveals her look of distress, with her pristine white shirt and slacks covered in the black oil.
Plot Unfolds Amid Protesters
The dramatic moment took place during an episode where protesters hurled oil at her character, Alex Levy. The tension was palpable as the oil streaked down her arms, ruining even her purse.
A Peek Behind the Scenes
However, one of the production challenges mentioned was the need for multiple takes to perfect this intense sequence. It was noted that Aniston had to endure getting dirty often to nail the scene perfectly.
Aniston and Witherspoon: A Dynamic Duo
The show’s fourth season reunites Aniston with Reese Witherspoon, who also stars and shares behind-the-scenes moments on her Instagram. Their chemistry as co-anchors Alex and Bradley continues to captivate audiences.
Critical Reception and Upcoming Expectations
The Morning Show has gained a reputation for its mix of real-world events and soapy drama. While it has attracted both critical acclaim and some eyebrow-raising controversy for its outlandish storylines, fans eagerly await more from their beloved characters. As we anticipate its return, it remains clear—Jennifer Aniston‘s commitment to her role is as strong as ever.
