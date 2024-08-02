Jennifer Aniston Caught in Dramatic Oil Scene for The Morning Show

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley’s (Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything.
Early on Tuesday morning, July 30, images surfaced of Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston looking shocked and incensed when drenched in oil while filming a scene for The Morning Show.
During the event, she was filming an episode of the show on Apple TV+. However, fans soon realized this was all part of the act. It was a prearranged scenario for a protest scene now buzzing across social media.
In these viral photos, Aniston’s beige slacks and white top were ruined by the gooey black liquid. The images were reportedly taken during the daytime series shoot and are said to be part of a protest scenario.
Casting Highlights
- Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy
- Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson
- Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison
- Mark Duplass as Chip Black
- Greta Lee as Stella Bak
- Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson
The Oil Incident
The scene depicts a protest targeting Alex Levy herself. Protestors throwing oil on Aniston’s character led to police actors rushing in to restore order.
Aniston was left standing gobsmacked with her tarnished top and shoulder bag.
This dramatic moment adds another layer to a series already filled with high-stakes action and emotion.
A Sequence in Context
Aniston had been seen in previous seasons involving equally thrilling scenes.Given that our first glimpse of her character in the past involved rocketing into low Earth orbit, this protest scene fits the show’s intense narrative.
Award Recognition
Earlier this month, Aniston celebrated The Morning Show’s 16 nominations for the 2024 Emmy Awards.
I’m so honored and so proud of our show and all of our wildly talented actors, directors and crew!, she shared on Instagram.
