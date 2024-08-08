Jenna Ortega Shares Life-Changing Advice from Wednesday Cello Instructor

Jenna Ortega revealed in a Vanity Fair video interview that one of the best pieces of advice she received came from her cello instructor on Wednesday. This advice was crucial for tackling her own doubts and insecurities, particularly when facing new challenges. According to Ortega, her instructor emphasized the importance of confidence, suggesting she adopt the mindset of
the average white man.
The show required Ortega to play the cello convincingly, despite her lack of prior experience. She recounted:
The show that I do right now I have to play the cello, and I don’t play the cello. I want it to look real so that cellists don’t look at it and call me mean names. My teacher told me that as long as I look confident in my movements and I was strong and stoic and, you know, fully embodied the character that it would be fine.
The seasoned actor mentioned that this advice significantly improved her approach to various activities in life:
She told me that I just needed to approach everything I do in life with the confidence of the average white man. That changed my life. That made me feel better.
Ortega, currently back in production for Season 2 of Wednesday, hinted at some exciting changes for the upcoming season. Drawing from her conversation in last year’s Variety’s Actors on Actors series, she shared that the new season will embrace more horror elements while deviating from romantic storylines.
A Shift in Focus
Ortega noted,
We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more. Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.
No More Love Triangles
The decision to abandon romantic subplots also signals a shift from Season 1’s love triangle involving Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White). Ortega acknowledged that this plot element did not fit with her character’s journey.
Bigger and Better
As for what fans can expect, Ortega shared with E! on the Emmys red carpet that Season 2 promises more action-packed sequences.
Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice.
