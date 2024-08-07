Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera Exit Scream 7 Over Controversial Firing

Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7 due to pro-Palestinian social media posts seen as anti-Semitic. This tumultuous event led to numerous changes, including her co-star Jenna Ortega exiting the project. The actress voiced her concerns about the industry’s political correctness, stating it often leads to a lack of genuine conversation.
Barrera and Ortega had starred together in both Scream (2022) and Scream VI as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, respectively. Neither will be returning for Scream 7, marking the end of their involvement in the franchise.
Ortega’s Views on Political Correctness in Hollywood
Speaking with Vanity Fair, Ortega remarked that the film industry is incredibly “touchy-feely”, with everyone striving to be politically correct.
I feel like, in doing that, we lose a lot of our humanity and integrity because it lacks honesty. I wish that we had a better sense of conversation.
This approach, she feels, stifles real conversations and encourages superficial agreements rather than meaningful debates.
Imagine if everyone could say what they felt and not be judged for it, she added, sparking conversation without resulting in arguments.
The Controversy Behind Barrera’s Firing
Barrera’s firing was announced in late 2023 following her contentious social media posts. Spyglass, the production company behind Scream 7, interpreted her pro-Palestinian comments as anti-Semitic. In their statement to The Hollywood Reporter, they asserted their
zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form.
The decision stirred significant division within the cast and fans alike. While many rejected Barrera’s statements, support from her co-stars such as Jenna Ortega and Skeet Ulrich has been notable. Ulrich described the situation as a “sad state of affairs.”
A Shifting Landscape in Hollywood
Ortega’s reflections on this matter highlight broader issues within Hollywood regarding freedom of expression versus political correctness. She yearns for an environment where honest dialogues can be held without fear of backlash or misinterpretations,
I feel like we lose our humanity, she elaborated.
This ongoing debate reveals much about how contentious issues are navigated in modern entertainment circles. For now, both Barrera and Ortega continue looking ahead to the next chapters in their careers, with the support of their peers providing some comfort amidst the turmoil.
Follow Us