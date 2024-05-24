Who Plays Aleesha’s Girlfriend in ‘Upload’? Meet Jeanine Mason

The recent announcement of the renewal of sci-fi comedy Upload for a fourth and final season calls for a look back at characters that left us wanting more. One such character was Aleesha’s girlfriend, Karina Silva, played by the infinitely talented Jeanine Mason. Mason joined Upload in Season 3 and quickly became a fan favorite, starring opposite comedian Zainab Johnson. She is most widely known for her role as Liz Ortecho in the CW’s drama series Roswell, New Mexico.
Upload is a popular show on Prime Video starring Robbie Amell, who plays the role of 27-year-old deceased computer engineer Nathan Brown. The show gives viewers a futuristic view into a world where humans can be uploaded into an afterlife of their choosing. Nathan is uploaded into the exorbitant Lakeview by his rich and obsessive girlfriend, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards). The show’s premise revolves around Nathan’s journey in the afterlife and the repercussions of being put in the hands of Ingrid. Jeanine Mason plays the role of gorgeous Horizen executive Karina Silva in the sci-fi comedy and has an unforgettable screen presence. Let’s take a look at what the actress had been up to before her brief stint on Upload!
Jeanine Mason’s Early Life and Career Beginnings
Jeanine Mason grew up in Pinecrest, Miami, Florida, in a family filled with dance proteges. She is of Cuban descent and has been trained in various dance forms since the age of three, including ballet, flamenco, and jazz, to name a few. Mason started her theatre journey at the age of 11 and went on to graduate cum laude from UCLA in 2014, majoring in World Arts and Cultures with a specialization in Dance and a minor in film.
The actress shot to fame at 18 when she competed in So You Think You Can Dance Season 5. Owing to her diverse dance background, she was always privy to rave reviews from the judges on the show. Subsequently, she won the season, becoming the second woman and youngest winner in the competition’s history on August 6, 2009.
A Look at Jeanine Mason’s On-Screen Journey After Winning So You Think You Can Dance
After her So You Think You Can Dance victory, Mason threw her energies into building an acting career. Finding humble beginnings on the popular Nickelodeon show Big Time Rush, she was featured playing a plethora of minor roles in renowned projects that included CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Mason’s career soared upwards from there as she landed a repeating role as Cozette in the comedy-drama show Bunheads. She was also fleetingly seen on shows like Major Crimes and Criminal Minds.
Mason gained prominent recognition as recurring cast member Dr. Sam Bello on Grey’s Anatomy and was even part of the final season — she described fellow castmate Ellen Pompeo as supportive and loving while recalling her experience on the cult classic show. The actress became a household name after starring as Liz Ortecho in the CW’s drama series Roswell, New Mexico,
Jeanine Mason Is Best Known as Liz Ortecho in the CW’s drama series Roswell, New Mexico
Being of Cuban descent, Mason was particularly thrilled about playing a Latina character in The CW sci-fi drama Roswell, New Mexico. The series is a reimagination of the original show that aired in 1999, Roswell — based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz. The actress plays biomedical researcher Liz Ortecho on the show, which was renewed for four glorious seasons, with the final episode airing on September 5, 2022.
Mason’s character was seen as liberating and empowering, with many Latina women feeling inspired and represented by her being the lead on the show. What really stood out was how Liz was portrayed as educated and headstrong rather than a stereotypical, overtly sexualized woman — which is often the case with portrayals of Latina women in entertainment.
Jeanine Mason Portrays Aleesha’s Girlfriend Karina Silva on Upload
Jeanine Mason joined the cast of Upload in Season 3 of the show. Her character, Karina Silva, is described as “a charming senior Horizen executive in charge of new product development and cybersecurity.” Having portrayed strong female characters in the past, Mason fits like a glove into the role, sharing ravenous chemistry with co-star Zainab Johnson as they quickly became one of the most sizzling couples on the show. From her outfits to her charismatic yet mildly intimidating presence, the actress dominates every scene, leaving viewers thoroughly excited to see what Karina Silva has in store for them in the finale season of Upload. Also, here’s everything you need to know about Upload Season 4.