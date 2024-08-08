Jason Reitman’s ‘Saturday Night’ to Celebrate 49 Years of SNL History

Renowned filmmaker Jason Reitman is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest project, ‘Saturday Night.’ This highly anticipated movie will hit theaters on October 11, precisely 49 years after the debut of Saturday Night Live. The film, distributed by Columbia Pictures, is a behind-the-scenes exploration of the chaos and brilliance that took place in the 90 minutes leading up to the historic first broadcast of Saturday Night Live.
This release date has historical significance, marking the same day in 1975 when NBC’s comedy juggernaut, Saturday Night Live, launched its long-standing run. As it nears its 50th season, this film offers a nostalgic dive into its beginnings. The project pairs Reitman with frequent collaborator Gil Kenan, who co-wrote the screenplay.
The cast assembled for ‘Saturday Night’ promises to deliver stellar performances. Gabriel LaBelle steps into the shoes of Lorne Michaels, alongside an ensemble that includes Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, and Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster. Other notable names include Willem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons, and Finn Wolfhard.
Jason Reitman‘s deep dive into comedy history pays homage to his own legacy within cinema. Known for directing acclaimed films like ‘Juno’ and ‘Up in the Air’, Reitman’s ability to balance humor and drama makes him an ideal storyteller for this project.
In recent years, Sony has had a significant presence at TIFF. Therefore, it’s speculated if ‘Saturday Night’ might also screen at this prestigious event. This aligns with its strategy following past releases like ‘The Front Runner,’ which featured Hugh Jackman and was showcased at Toronto in 2018.
Notably, Reitman and Kenan previously collaborated on ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,’ which yielded impressive box office earnings of $113.3M domestically and $201.8M globally earlier this year. Their continued partnership suggests synergy that could translate successfully to ‘Saturday Night.’
The film is produced by Jason Blumenfeld, Peter Rice, and co-written by Kenan & Reitman. Executive producers include Erica Mills and JoAnn Perritano.
