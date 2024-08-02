Jason Reitman’s New SNL Movie Saturday Night Premieres October 11

Jason Reitman’s untitled SNL 1975 project now has a name: Saturday Night. Mark your calendars, as this film will hit theaters on October 11 via Columbia Pictures.
Coincidentally, October 11 is also the same date that the legendary NBC comedy show made its first-ever broadcast in 1975, hosted by George Carlin. Note that, this fall will see the late-night staple launch its 50th season.
An All-Star Ensemble Cast
The film features an ensemble cast portraying notable figures from the original SNL team. Gabriel LaBelle stars as Lorne Michaels, Dylan O’Brien as Dan Aykroyd, and Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase. The list continues with Ella Hunt playing Gilda Radner, Cooper Hoffman as Dick Ebersol, and even Willem Dafoe taking on the role of David Tebet. Other cast members include Lamorne Morris (Garrett Morris), Nicholas Braun (Jim Henson), and Finn Wolfhard (NBC page).
A Talented Creative Team
This movie is directed by Jason Reitman and co-written with Gil Kenan. Reitman and Kenan are also producers alongside Jason Blumenfeld, Peter Rice, Erica Mills, and JoAnn Perritano. This collaboration isn’t new for Reitman and Kenan; both worked together on Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which earned significant box office success earlier this year.
A Look Behind the Scenes of SNL’s First Broadcast
The upcoming film is based on a true story and delves into the humor, chaos, and magic that unfolded behind the scenes during the tense 90 minutes leading up to SNL’s first aired episode.
Reitman and Kenan wrote the script for the film after conducting a series of interviews with all of the living cast members, writers, and crew who were there at the time.
CONCLUSION
As with most of Reitman’s works, expectations are high for Saturday Night. Given his track record with films such as Thank You for Smoking, Juno, and his more recent directorial effort on The Front Runner, fans eagerly await another nuanced portrayal.
