Jason Reitman’s New Movie Saturday Night Explores the Birth of SNL

Jason Reitman’s upcoming film, previously known as the Untitled SNL 1975 project, now has an official name: Saturday Night. Set to be released on October 11 by Columbia Pictures, this movie captures the essence and behind-the-scenes chaos of the iconic show’s debut broadcast in 1975.
Exciting Release Date
The film’s release date is no coincidence. October 11 marks the same day Saturday Night Live first aired in 1975. This alignment celebrates the NBC comedy show as it prepares to launch its 50th season this fall.
A Promising Ensemble Cast
The movie boasts a remarkable ensemble cast. Gabriel LaBelle takes on the role of Lorne Michaels, while Dylan O’Brien portrays Dan Aykroyd. Other notable cast members include Cory Michael Smith (Chevy Chase), Rachel Sennott (Rosie Shuster), and more.
Directors and Producers
Directed by Jason Reitman and written alongside Gil Kenan, the film is grounded in real events. It delves into the chaos and magic of what happened backstage during the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of SNL.
The production credits include Jason Blumenfeld, Peter Rice, Reitman, and Kenan as producers, with Erica Mills and JoAnn Perritano as Executive Producers.
Cinematic Connections
This release builds on a strong legacy. Kenan directed and co-wrote ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ with Reitman, which hit theaters earlier this year and achieved significant box office success with earnings of $201.8M globally.
Sony’s Film Presence at Festivals
Sony often showcases its films at major events like the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Considering past entries like Reitman’s ‘The Front Runner,’ expect ‘Saturday Night’ to also have a presence at these prestigious festivals.
Behind the Scenes Insight
Set in 1975, ‘Saturday Night’ offers audiences a deep dive into the preparations for SNL’s first broadcast. The true-to-life storyline is enriched with humor, drama, and historical context that sheds light on how this legendary show came to be.
Production Team Expertise
The synergy between Reitman and Kenan adds incredible value to ‘Saturday Night.’ Their previous collaboration on ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ not only highlighted their ability to reignite an iconic franchise but also attracted SNL alumni like Dan Aykroyd.
