Jason Reitman’s Film About Saturday Night Live Set for October 2024 Release

Columbia Pictures has officially announced the title of Jason Reitman’s highly anticipated movie about the birth of Saturday Night Live. The film will aptly be named Saturday Night, and it is scheduled to hit theaters on Oct. 11, 2024. This release date holds historical significance as it marks the 49th anniversary of the iconic comedy show’s debut in 1975 under its original moniker NBC’s Saturday Night.
Directed by Jason Reitman and co-written with Gil Kenan, Saturday Night delves into the frenetic and magical minutes leading up to the first-ever broadcast of the groundbreaking show. The ensemble cast is led by Gabriel LaBelle, who plays SNL creator Lorne Michaels, while Dylan O’Brien assumes the role of comedian Dan Aykroyd. Cory Michael Smith steps into the shoes of Chevy Chase, Rachel Sennott portrays Rosie Shuster, and Lamorne Morris takes on Garrett Morris.
The film provides a backstage pass to the chaotic moments that nearly prevented the show from becoming a reality. It chronicles how SNL managed to triumph over initial hurdles, eventually going
Live from New York in what would become an enduring TV phenomenon.
A Musical Touch from Jon Batiste
The soundtrack for Saturday Night will be crafted by five-time Grammy winner Jon Batiste, who also portrays the show’s first musical guest, Billy Preston. This adds an authentic touch to the historical dramatization.
The original episode featured a legendary sketch lineup including John Belushi and Michael O’Donoghue in The Wolverines and introduced future beloved segments like Weekend Update. Notable guest host George Carlin set the stage with his monologue, a tradition that continues to this day.
A Look Back at Historic Beginnings
The launch of SNL wasn’t without its critics. Initial reviews described it as
less than auspicious,
lackluster, and even
uneven. Despite these rocky beginnings, SNL has grown into one of television’s most iconic institutions, known for its humorous impersonations and memorable recurring characters.
