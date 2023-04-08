7 Interesting Facts About The Lost Boys’ Jason Patric

Jason Patric is an experienced entertainer, especially on stage and in television series. Born in New York City on the 17th of June, 1966, Patric’s acting career began in 1995. He’s been active ever since and has the credits to his name to prove it.
Patric has starred in numerous top-tier movies such as The Lost Boys (1987), Rush (1991), Geronimo: An American Legend (1993), and The Prince (2014). Patric’s features also include several popular TV shows such as Tales from the Crypt (1990-1996), Key West (1993), Trenches (2002), and To The Sinner (2017). With that in mind, here are the top seven interesting facts about Jason Patric.
1. He Was Born Into A Family Of Entertainers
Patric’s decision to go into showbiz came as no surprise based on his family background. His late father was the playwright and actor Jason Miller, who starred in the popular film, The Exorcist (1973). on the other hand, his mother, Linda Miller, is an accomplished model and actress who featured in One summer love (1976), Alice, Sweet Alice (1978), and Night of the Juggler (1980).
Then there’s Patric’s grandfather, Jackie Greason, who was a legend in the entertainment industry. He spearheaded a TV show called The Jason Greason Show and was known for his roles in Smokey and the Bandit (1983) and The Hustler(1961). Altogether, Patric was practically destined for showbiz.
2. Jason Patric Was Named After a Greek Hero
In an interview, Patric revealed that his father named him after a Greek hero. Miller came across the name “Jason” while reading the Greek myth Jason and the Golden Fleece. Following that, he decided to name his son after the hero of the story.
As an upcoming actor, Patric decided to drop his father’s last name. Apparently, he wanted to be celebrated for his talents and not as the son of a Pulitzer Prize winner and actor. Patric was determined not to hide under his father’s shadows and legacy.
3. The Star Has Never Been Married
Patric has never been married and is currently single. However, he has been involved in several high-profile relationships with some female celebrities. In the late 1980s, Julia Roberts and Patric were in a relationship.
After he broke up with Roberts, Patric subsequently dated supermodel Christy Turlington. When that relationship ended, he went on to date Robin Wright for a few years before dating Danielle Schreiber. In 2012, Schreiber and Patric welcomed their son Gus Schreiber Patric into the world.
4. Patric Is a Certified Scuba Diver
When he was 15 years old, Patric became a certified scuba driver. He has gone diving in a handful of locations, such as Indonesia, The Great Barrier Reef, and the Caribbean. He was also part of the team that went on a diving expedition off the coast of California to explore the deep sea canyons. The actor’s underwater marine life photography has been featured in exhibitions and magazines.
When he’s not diving for work, Patric does it simply to unwind, meditate and connect with nature. Here’s a cute one, Patric often shares his scuba diving experiences with his son Gus. He also takes him along on some diving adventures and trips.
5. Jason Patric Is A Supporter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society
His father’s multiple sclerosis diagnosis inspired Patric’s involvement with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society in 1991. In 2002, the star became one of the Society’s celebrity ambassadors. During their “On The Move” Luncheon in 2011, Patric was made the honorary Chairman.
The star often takes part in numerous fundraisers and awareness events to raise funds for Multiple Sclerosis support and research programs. The Society honored him with the “Hope Award” in 2014. Altogether, he uses his celebrity status to advance the cause of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
6. Jason Patric is a Trained Martial Artist
When it comes to martial arts, Patric isn’t just trained, he’s also experienced. He holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu which he earned back in 2009 after almost 20 years of training. The star is also trained in the Thailand combat sport, Muay Thai.
Patric martial arts training began in the 1990s with the renowned Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) trainer Rigan Machado, and Renzo Gracie also trained him. His martial arts training has been beneficial to his acting career as he integrates his skills into his movies, such as In the Valley of Elah (2007) and The Alamo (2004).
7. Jason Patric Is a Vocal Animal Rights Advocate
He’s not just an animal rights advocate, the star is a staunch supporter of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Organisation. Patric is actively involved in the organization’s campaign against the use of animals for military experiments. His animal rights advocacy efforts are recognized by a range of animal rights and support organizations.
Beyond using social media to promote animal rights, Patric also uses his career. He tries to star in TV shows and movies with animal welfare themes. He actively supports animal welfare regulations, legislation, laws, and penalties for animal rights offenders. Patric’s advocacy and activism also cover other social and environmental causes, such as ocean pollution and climate change.
