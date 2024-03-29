Jason Beghe Opens Up About Tracy Spiridakos Leaving Chicago PD

As the eleventh season of Chicago P.D. draws to a close, fans and cast members alike brace for the departure of Tracy Spiridakos, who has brought Detective Hailey Upton to life. With emotions running high, Jason Beghe, known for his portrayal of Hank Voight, has opened up about the impact of her exit on the show and their personal connection.
Beghe’s unique voice, a result of a life-threatening incident, has become synonymous with his character. In a recent interview with TV Insider, he spoke candidly about his co-star’s impending departure.
Of course, losing Tracy as an actor, it’s a huge loss just as a human being. She’s a friend. It’s a huge loss. But as a friend, that’s something that’ll never change. She is my friend, just like everybody who’s left is still very, very close to my heart, Beghe shared.
In light of Spiridakos’ exit, there seems to be a silver lining for fans hoping for her return in future episodes. Beghe remains optimistic, suggesting that the door remains open for Upton’s character.
I think the door’s open for Upton. Hopefully she’ll be back. I know that she’ll always be welcome in our team, Tracy and Upton, he expressed with hopefulness.
Jason Beghe Believes Hailey Upton Will Stay Alive
The fate of Hailey Upton has been a topic of concern among the show’s loyal viewers. Addressing these concerns, Jason Beghe disclosed his expectations regarding her character’s departure.
I assume that she’s going to leave on good terms. I don’t think she’s going to die or anything like that. I hope not. I certainly have hope that she’ll be back, he stated confidently.
While Beghe has some anticipation about the storyline outcome, he admits to an open approach towards portraying those final moments on screen. Drawing parallels to Picasso’s artistic philosophy, he said,
I want to find out how it affects Voight. I don’t want to plan that, and it’ll depend on what the circumstances are, which are, as yet, certainly not written in stone. This reflective mindset underscores his commitment to authenticity in his performance as Voight.
The countdown to Spiridakos’ final appearance is underway, leaving viewers eager to witness how her departure will unfold both for her character and for Beghe’s portrayal of Voight. The season finale promises to reveal the culmination of this emotional journey for everyone involved.
Follow Us