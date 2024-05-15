Jasmine Jobson Biography: Life and Career of the British Actress

Jasmine Jobson is an award-winning British actress with notable credits across film and television. She also worked in the theater in her formative years. Jobson began her career with minor film appearances in 2014 before her 2019 breakthrough on Top Boy. Her perfect embodiment of Jaq on the popular British crime drama series didn’t just earn critical acclaim but added two BAFTA nominations to her milestones.
In addition to Top Boy, Jasmine Jobson is known for her appearances on shows such as The Break, Suspects, and Platform 7. Her film collection is also growing with entries like Lie Low (2019), Surge (2020) and Bird (2024). Beyond acting, Jobson has modeled for several brands, including Bobbi Brown UK. Keep reading to learn more about the Top Boy actress’s journey to fame.
What Is Jasmine Jobson’s Ethnicity?
Jasmine Jobson’s unique features often make fans wonder what her ethnic background is like. Jobson was born on May 9, 1995, in Hayes, West London, England, to a couple from mixed backgrounds. While her mother is of Irish and Greek-Cypriot descent, Jobson’s father is Jamaican. Her mother played a crucial role in her early years in the performing arts by enrolling her in Paddington Arts when Jobson showed her passion for the arts as a child.
She honed her performance skills at the Youth Arts organization and after her GCSE, Jobson joined Big House Theatre where she was tagged an extraordinary talent. Growing up, Jasmine Jobson requested to be separated from her mother and spent five years in foster care. She taught herself to channel her anger into acting.
Her Acting Career Began In The Theater
Before her screen debut, Jasmine Jobson began acting on stage in 2013. She performed in plays such as Wild Diamonds and Phoenix: A Girl on Fire. Most of her stage credits were garnered at the Hackney Down Studios. Jobson made her screen debut in 2014, appearing in several short films. Her early screen roles were in the 2014 short films A Generation of Vipers as Mae and Flea as Naz. Jobson portrayed Tanisha in the 2016 short The King.
Jasmine Jobson had a prolific year in 2018, appearing in her first feature film, Obey as Little M. She also starred in three short films – Collection Only, Carly, and Little Shit the same year and portrayed Michelle in Lie Low to critical acclaim. Jobson appeared in her first big film role in 2020, playing Lily in Surge. She also starred in Good Thanks, You? as Amy and Clearing as Kaila. She stars alongside Barry Keoghan in Bird, a drama film that premiers on May 16, 2024.
Jasmine Jobson made her television debut in 2016 with guest appearances on The Break and Suspects. She appeared on two episodes of Five by Five as Jigga in 2017. After her brief role on Dark Heart in 2018, Jobson became a breakout star on Top Boy for her performance as Jaq. She played the role across 24 episodes of the British crime drama television series from 2019 to 2023. In 2022, Noughts + Crosses cast Jobson as Cara Imega. She played the main role of Lisa on all four episodes of Platform 7 in 2023.
Who Is Jasmine Jobson Dating?
Speculations about Jasmine Jobson dating Top Boy co-star Kadeem Ramsay went rife in July 2023 as the actors were often seen together. Their relationship finally went Instagram official in October 2023 when Jobson shared a loved-up picture of the duo. However, the post attracted a heated backlash about her sexuality. Jobson notably portrayed a lesbian on Top Boy and having a different sexual orientation in real life didn’t sit well with some fans.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jobson responded to the backlash, “I’m an ACTRESS. My job is to play dress-up and pretend, take a script and make it palatable for your eyes to watch. I am also a HUMAN BEING, LIKE ALL OF YOU, just living my life. Be kind.” Notwithstanding, Ramsay and Jasmine Jobson are still going strong. The Top Boy actress threw a surprise party for Kadeem to celebrate his 28th birthday in March 2024.
Jasmine Jobson’s Awards and Nominations
At the 2019 Movie & Video Screen Awards (MVISA), Jasmine Jobson received the Best Emerging Talent award for her Outstanding career contribution. She received two British Academy Television Awards for her performance on Top Boy in the category of Best Supporting Actress (2020 and 2023). The same role earned her two more nominations for Best Performance In a TV Show/Film at the MOBO Awards in 2022 and Best Actress in a TV Series at the 2023 9th National Film Awards UK.