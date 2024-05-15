A major contributing factor to the show’s success was the eclectic Jane the Virgin cast. In retrospect, it’s hard to see any other actor who could have done justice to the characters as the cast did. With its success, Jane the Virgin became The CW’s first TV show to earn a Golden Globe nomination. Jane the Virgin premiered 10 years ago on October 13, 2014, as an American romantic comedy-drama and satirical telenovela.
Like its name, Jane the Virgin centered around 23-year-old Jane Gloriana Villanueva, a religious Latina virgin who got pregnant by an accidental artificial insemination by her doctor when she went for a check-up. All 5 seasons of the show have a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In celebrating its 10th anniversary, here are the top Jane the Virgin cast and what they have been up to in their careers.
Gina Rodriguez Played Jane Gloriana Villanueva
Despite guest appearances on top TV shows like Army Wives (2010), The Mentalist (2011), and The Bold and the Beautiful (2011–2012), Jane the Virgin was Gina Rodriguez‘s breakout role. Rodriguez played the title character, delivering a performance so perfect that the actress is still recognized and referenced for the role today. As the star of the show, Gina Rodriguez went on to have a successful acting career.
On television, Rodriguez voiced several characters in the late 2010s. She was also part of the main cast on TV shows such as Diary of a Future President (2021) and Not Dead Yet (2023–2024). In movies, she appeared in projects such as Annihilation (2018), Miss Bala (2019), and Someone Great (2019). More recently, Gina Rodriguez starred in I Want You Back (2022), Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023), and Players (2024).
Andrea Navedo Played Xiomara “Xo” Gloriana Villanueva
The New York City-born actress Andrea Navedo played the eccentric mother of Jane Villanueva on Jane the Virgin. Her character, Xiomara “Xo” Gloriana Villanueva, had Jane when she was 16. Jane had spent all of her growing years ensuring she didn’t make the same mistake as her mother, vowing to keep her virginity until her wedding night. Post-Jane the Virgin, Navedo has starred in several TV shows and movies, although not in popular roles. Andrea Navedo’s most recent projects include playing Maria Shipp on Leverage: Redemption (2021), Valerie Sandoval on A Million Little Things (2021–2023), and voicing several additional characters on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).
Justin Baldoni Played Rafael Solano
Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni joined the Jane the Virgin cast as Rafael Solano, the 31-year-old owner of the Marbella Hotel, where Jane Villanueva works. Their storylines become more personal and connected when Jane discovers Rafael is the father of her unborn child. In the final season, Rafael and Jane finally get married.
In 2019, a few months before Jane the Virgin’s finale, Justin Baldoni’s feature directorial movie, Five Feet Apart, was released. Besides a guest role in Madam Secretary (2017) during his time on Jane the Virgin, Baldoni hasn’t appeared in any other TV shows since 2019. His focus has been on directing and producing movies. He directed and executive produced the 2024 romance movie It Ends with Us, where he also plays Ryle Kincaid and co-stars with Blake Lively.
Yael Grobglas Played Petra Solano
Petra Solano was one of Jane the Virgin’s antagonists. The character was introduced as Rafael Solano’s wife, whom Rafael later divorced after she cheated on him. In season 2, she inseminates herself with Rafael’s sperm and gives birth to two daughters. Israeli actress Yael Grobglas played Petra Solano. The actress gave birth to her first child, Arielle, on January 17, 2020. Since Jane the Virgin‘s finale, Yael Grobglas hasn’t appeared in many projects. However, she starred in a TV movie, Hanukkah on Rye, in 2022 and the Matlock TV series in 2023.
Ivonne Coll Played Alba Gloriana Villanueva
Puerto Rican actress Ivonne Coll joined the Jane the Virgin cast as Jane’s maternal grandmother, Alba Gloriana Villanueva. The character is highly religious and instilled the need to save one’s virginity until marriage in Jane. Her daughter and Jane’s mother had disappointed her by getting pregnant at 16. Although fluent in English, Alba speaks Spanish when talking with her family. The septuagenarian has guest-starred in a few TV shows since Jane the Virgin. In 2022, Ivonne Coll played Grandma Rivera in the TV movie Love in the Limelight.
Brett Dier Played Michael Cordero Jr.
Canadian actor Brett Dier joined the Jane the Virgin cast as Jane Villanueva’s love interest, Michael Cordero Jr. Despite the setback of Jane’s accidental pregnancy, they marry in the season 2 finale. His character dies in season 3 but is later revealed to be alive. Although he and Jane try to initiate their romance, they ultimately go their separate ways to marry other people. Brett Dier’s next major television project was playing C.B. on The Goldbergs spin-off series Schooled from 2019 to 2020. Dier continues to appear in supporting roles in movies.
Jaime Camil Played Rogelio de la Vega
Mexican-Brazilian actor Jaime Camil played Jane’s biological father, Rogelio de la Vega. The famous telenovela star didn’t know about Jane until he found out. He spent most of the series trying to create a relationship with Jane, eventually marrying Jane’s mother in the season 3 finale. Post-Jane the Virgin, Jaime Camil has been busy in film and television.
He starred in Schmigadoon! from 2021 to 2023 and portrayed Vicente Fernández in the Netflix Mexican biographical drama The Idol of the People. Jaime Camil currently hosts the TV game show Lotería Loca and plays Josué Consuelos on the NBC sitcom Lopez vs Lopez. If you remember the Jane the Virgin cast, check out the Modern Family cast and where they are in their careers.