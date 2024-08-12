Jamie Lee Curtis Honored with AFI Doctorate and Celebrated by John Carpenter

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis was honored with a Doctorate of Fine Arts by the American Film Institute (AFI) on Saturday, acknowledging her prolific career spanning decades. The ceremony took place on August 10, 2024, at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Curtis’s Diverse Roles and Career

The honorary degree recognizes Curtis’s extensive body of work including notable films like “Freaky Friday,” “Halloween,” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Known for her versatility, Curtis has garnered critical acclaim for her performances in genres ranging from horror to comedy.

Heartfelt Words from the Icon

In an inspiring speech after receiving her degree, Curtis emphasized the importance of creativity and perseverance. “This is Jamie Lee Curtis, or should I say Doctor Jamie Lee Curtis. Reach deep inside you for all of the creativity that exists, for all of the creativity that is yet to come, and make sure that you bring it all out to the world,” she urged the graduates.

A Fateful Presentation by John Carpenter

Adding to the night’s nostalgia, filmmaker John Carpenter bestowed the honor upon Curtis. Carpenter, who cast her as Laurie Strode in the classic horror film “Halloween,” praised her by stating,Jamie Lee was and is an instinctive actress. She has quite a pedigree; her parents were famous movie stars [Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh].

An Iconic Legacy Honored

Curtis joins a distinguished group of previous AFI recipients including Maya Angelou, Angela Bassett, and Mel Brooks. She expressed deep gratitude on Instagram,“Never thought in my life that I would get a degree from an institution of higher learning…to have the maestro John Carpenter award it.fantastic institution and their unbelievable faculty!”

A Legacy of Excellence in Film

Curtis particularly mentioned how such an educational background is a privilege, I’m looking forward to seeing what you are going to produce for all of us.

Nostalgia and Tributes at AFI Ceremony 

This honorary event follows closely on the heels of another celebrated award – Nicole Kidman’s Life Achievement Award earlier this year. Similarly showered with tributes from peers like Reese Witherspoon and Naomi Watts…

