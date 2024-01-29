James Gunn Should Give Birds Of Prey One More Reboot

Birds of Prey has not had the best of luck when it comes to live-action. Before the Harley Quinn spin-off, there was an original television series back in 2002. It wasn’t received well. The show only had one season as it was canceled very quickly. That leads us to the 2020 version that puts a whole new cast in the iconic comic book roles. Labeled under, Harley Quinn (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the film was better received by critics and some fans, but it still tanked at the box office.
Understandably, Warner Brothers Discovery likely has no incentive to reboot this franchise because it’s failed to connect with the audience. However, Birds of Prey is right up James Gunn‘s alley. A ragtag group of women with personalities that often conflict with one another. They’re anti-heroes; sure, they’re no Suicide Squad, but a team featuring Harley Quinn, Huntress, Black Canary, and Barbara Gordon has so much potential to be a strong brand that can greatly boost the DC brand. There’s no telling how James Gunn’s phase one will go, but should there be a phase two, then the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker should make a Birds of Prey sequel.
The Original Never Brought Out The Complexity Of The Birds of Prey Characters
The biggest issue with Birds of Prey and the unnecessarily long title was that it was about Harley Quinn first and foremost. Harley Quinn is a compelling character, but she’s a psychopath. The 2020 feature trying to go out of its way to make Quinn a feminist icon was a huge detriment to not just the character, but the dynamic of the group overall.
Since Harley Quinn was so determined to paint the character in a good light then it negates any conflict with the likes of traditionally good characters like Black Canary. Plus, this is the same woman who killed Robin in this universe, so the exclusion of Barbara Gordon damaged a strong arc even more. Since this was the Harley Quinn story, that meant there was no time to properly develop the other characters.
There are flashes of brilliance when we’re given a backstory about select characters, namely Huntress. However, the studio’s decision to squarely focus on Quinn killed any steam these other characters could’ve had because it simply wasn’t their story.
James Gunn Can Treat The Reboot Like The Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad is essentially a sequel/reboot. Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn is great. Notably, her character has been a financial flop since David Ayer‘s Suicide Squad. It would be a risk to bring her back because she may turn off viewers who are over the old DCEU, but Robbie deserves to be in a story that truly does her character justice.
A sequel/reboot can keep the same actresses in the role while primarily focusing on the team dynamic. More importantly, it can bring Barbara Gordon into the mix. What makes the comics so unique isn’t just the fact that they’re fighting villains together, but that these eccentric characters have distinct personalities that could harm the group. Bringing Gordon into the mix can liven the story up and take the arc in directions that have never been seen DC films before.
If Birds of Prey opts to simply reboot the entire cast then it’s a fresh coat of paint that would be beneficial to the series. However, the actresses playing the role showcased in Harley Quinn that they’re more than capable of handling their characters. They simply need a strong story to back up their talents.
There Could Be Fun Crossovers
Quinn is currently a part of the Suicide Squad. There’s no word on what the future holds for that brand. However, with the Waller series moving forward, the universe that Gunn has created for those characters remains alive. It could be a fun juxtaposition to see Quinn fighting against the Suicide Squad. That could be a whole movie itself!
However, it isn’t just a potential fight against the Suicide Squad that could be compelling. With the new The Brave and The Bold film coming out, having Barbara Gordon in the new version could see her ideologies clash with the new Batman and naturally, her father Jim. There’s so much potential for these characters to interact with different names in the DCU that it would be a shame if Birds of Prey never saw the light of day again.
