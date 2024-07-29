James McAvoy Stars as a Charismatic but Sinister Host in Speak No Evil Remake

Be careful who you meet on vacation. That’s just one lesson from director James Watkins’ Speak No Evil (in theaters Sept. 13). But it’s the film’s deeper themes, in addition to its heart-pounding scares, that attracted James McAvoy to the project.
It’s Blumhouse at its best, really, the actor shares.
McAvoy
plays Paddy, a devilishly playful and charismatic doctor whose infectious joie de vivre and charm thinly veils a deep well of toxic masculinity.
This psychological thriller follows two very different couples who become friendly on vacation—though it’s the men who bond the most, forming a bit of an odd-couple bromance.
McAvoy Delivers Complex Role as Paddy
McAvoy’s Paddy is self-sustaining, back-to-nature, earthy, educated, erudite, yet he wants to f—ing love and feel and touch and bite and talk and debate. He adds a modern twist to classic masculinity that isn’t metrosexual or compromising.
Ben Dalton: The Ideal Antithesis
Scoot McNairy’s Ben Dalton is his opposite: a city-dwelling beta male embroiled in a rocky marriage with Louise (Mackenzie Davis). As McAvoy explains, you have:
two good people who have a relationship you don’t want, and then two questionable people who have a relationship that you do want.
Paddy’s Unsettling Charisma
Paddy revels in helping Ben unleash his inner caveman.
I liked how it was easy for Scoot’s character to be attracted to this uncompromising throwback of an alpha male figure, adds McAvoy.
Part of what drew McAvoy to this role was its messaging about modern masculinity.
It’s always riding a line…He isn’t just being Andrew Tate, noting how Paddy hides his toxicity under charm.
An Idyllic Getaway Turning Sinister
Initially, Paddy seems like a loving husband to Ciara (Aisling Franciosi) and an attentive father to their mute son Ant (Dan Hough). When Paddy invites Ben, Louise, and their daughter Agnes for a weekend at their secluded home, they cannot anticipate the unfolding nightmare.
The Dark Turn Home Dynamics Take
All hell breaks loose during the seemingly perfect getaway. The disturbing aspect is the Dalton family’s refusal to escape—due to Ben’s reluctance to offend their hosts despite bizarre behavior. The film delves into our capability to accept and comply with shocking situations,
A lot of the time, Paddy lets them do the work themselves…, says McAvoy.
