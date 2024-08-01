James McAvoy Explores Modern Masculinity in Speak No Evil Remake

Be careful who you meet on vacation. That’s just one lesson from director James Watkins‘ new thriller, Speak No Evil, hitting theaters on Sept. 13. Beyond the chills and thrills, it’s the film’s deeper themes that caught the eye of James McAvoy.
McAvoy himself claims,
It’s entertaining and scary, but it’s also got something at its foundation. It’s grounded in something real. This American remake of the chilling Danish film from 2022 centers around two contrasting couples who become friends while on vacation.
Odd Couple Dynamics
The plot thickens as James McAvoy steps into the shoes of Paddy, a charming doctor who’s an embodiment of traditional masculinity, but with a twist. He’s described by McAvoy as someone who
is living and presenting a version of the good life, self-sustaining back to nature… earthy, educated, erudite, sexy.
Scoot McNairy portrays Ben Dalton, Paddy’s complete opposite—an urban beta male stuck in a strained marriage.
A Deep Dive into Modern Masculinity
The exploration of modern masculinity is a key element that lured McAvoy to the film. He saw it as an opportunity to address contemporary issues:
I thought it played to a lot of these figures that are out there garnering the attention of young men… with this quite uncompromising and quite upsetting and worrying doctrine. Yet, he assures it treads with caution where necessary.
The Duality of Characters
It’s not just about horror; the movie dives deeper into character dynamics. As highlighted by McAvoy, the allure between Ben’s docility and Paddy’s dominant persona forms the core narrative thread:
You have two good people who have a relationship you don’t want, and then two really questionable people who have a relationship that you do want.
Add Aisling Franciosi into the mix as Ciara, Paddy’s carefree wife, living a seemingly idyllic life that Ben envies.
An Unsettling Invitation
The real horror begins when Paddy and Ciara extend an invitation to their remote countryside home. What seems like another leisurely getaway soon morphs into a psychological nightmare. The most terrifying part? According to McAvoy, it’s Paddy’s manipulation tactics:
The capability to accept… just take a lot… believe what you’re being told…. Essentially, Ben and his family are pawns, digging their own grave at Paddy’s behest.
An Artistic Presentation of Toxicity
Part of Paddy’s unsettling charm lies in his ability to hide malignancy under layers of charisma—a characteristic that makes his toxicity more palatable than overt antagonists like Andrew Tate.
Finally, audiences can anticipate not just scares but thought-provoking themes from Speak No Evil, underscored by intense performances from cast members like Aisling Franciosi and insights from renowned directors like James Watkins.
