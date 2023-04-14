10 Things You Didn’t Know About Lightyear’s James Brolin

The American-born star, James Brolin, branched into showbiz at 15. However, he had to wait six more years before his debut role in the 1961 movie Bus Stop. Though his acting career progressed rather slowly, Brolin hung in there.
He’s mostly recognized for his role in TV series like Skyjacked, Westworld, and the animated movie Lightyear. It’s safe to say that the actor has had quite a fulfilling career. Here are some interesting facts about him.
1. He Almost Played James Bond
Undoubtedly, James Bond has been a highly coveted role over the years. In fact, Brolin is one of the leading men that once gunned for the role. He even auditioned for the role after Roger Moore’s withdrawal. Unfortunately, he lost out when Moore decided to give it one last go.
2. James Brolin’s Family Is Star Packed
It’s safe to say that showbiz is Brolin’s family business. All his children have followed in his footsteps to become big names in the industry. His son, Josh Brolin, is best known for playing Thanos in Avengers Endgame, and his daughter Molly Brolin produced Men In Black 3. Then there’s Jess Brolin, known for his role in Black Scorpion.
Of course, there’s Say Anything star Jason Gould, who happens to be his adopted son. Additionally, his wife, Barbra Streisand who’s the complete star package. Not only is she an actress, but she’s also a director, producer, and singer.
3. He’s Been In Some Popular Movies And TV Shows
With about 6 decades in the industry, it’s a no-brainer that Brolin has been in tons of top movies and shows. He gained significant recognition for his work in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Castle, The West Wing, and Catch Me If You Can. More recently, the star voiced Zurg and the Old Buzz Lightyear in the 2022 animated film Lightyear.
4. James Brolin Has Been Married Three Times
Brolin hasn’t had the smoothest of love lives and has the ex-wives to prove it. He was first married to aspiring actress and wildlife activist Jane Cameron Agee. Their marriage lasted 18 years, and they were divorced in 1984. The couple had two children together, Josh and Jess Brolin.
The next year, he met Jan Smithers on the set of the film, Hotel. By the next year, the pair were hitched and had a daughter, Molly Brolin. However, Smithers filed for divorce in 1995. But that didn’t keep Brolin down for long because he met Barbra Streisand the next year, and they married in 1998. The couple has been together since.
5. The Star Once Battled Shyness
This may seem like an unlikely one, but James Brolin wasn’t always a confident leading man. He was a bit shy back in the day. The star once accepted a commercial appearance on the condition that he wouldn’t be offered a speaking part. Needless to say, he had to do something about his shyness if he wanted to make it in showbiz. So, he took acting classes in the 60s while working with Fox.
6. He Aspires To Work With His Wife
It’s easy to assume that Brolin and Streisand would have collaborated since they’ve been in showbiz for so long. But that’s not the case. Nevertheless, collaborating with his wife is something the star hopes to do.
7. James Brolin Is A Director
Brolin has proven that he is an all-rounder in this business. He’s not just an actor, he happens to be a director too. The star has directed a handful of movies, including I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016), Royal Hearts (2018), and Royal Reunion (2011).
8. He’s the Narrator In Sweet Tooth
Brolin is proof that it’s never too late to add a new skill to your repertoire. The star doesn’t just act or direct, he’s also started doing voiceovers. He’s the narrator in Netflix’s 2021 series Sweet Tooth. Needless to say, it’s a part he pulled off like a natural.
9. James Brolin Has Shared The Screen With One Of His Sons
In 1997, James Brolin starred alongside his son Josh Brolin in the film My Brother’s War. Even more iconic is the fact that it was his directorial debut. Altogether, the star considers it a memorable experience as he got to do what he does best with his son.
10. He Has Bagged Numerous Awards And Nominations
With his years in the industry and commendable work, it’s no surprise that Brolin has garnered awards and recognition. The first came in 1970 when he won an Emmy for outstanding performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Marcus Welby, M.D. He went on to win two Golden Globes alongside an array of nominations.
