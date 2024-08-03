Jake Lockett and Jocelyn Hudon Become Series Regulars on Chicago Fire Season 13

Sam Carver‘s storyline sees a significant shift in the upcoming season. Jake Lockett, who has portrayed the troubled firefighter for the past two seasons, will now be a series regular in Chicago Fire‘s 13th season.
Relationships are continuously tested in the world of ‘Chicago Fire,’ and it seems like another important bond may be facing challenges in the upcoming season. Season 11 introduced an intriguing dynamic between Carver and Violet, hinting at potential relationship developments that will add more layers to Lockett’s character.
Jake Lockett’s Journey to Series Regular
Lockett made his debut in the Season 11 premiere of the NBC drama, appearing in 33 episodes. Initially brought in as a potential recruit for Truck 81, Carver had a rocky start with Lieutenant Stella Kidd. However, through time and shared experiences, they developed mutual respect. Carver opened up about his troubled family history and burn scars, becoming a permanent fixture on Truck 81.
The upgraded status for Lockett isn’t surprising given his evolving role in the show. During Season 12, Carver entered a romantic relationship with paramedic Violet. What started casually became serious as he confessed his love for her. Misunderstandings arose when Violet assumed Carver had feelings for Stella, pushing the firefighter to take a furlough.
Jocelyn Hudon Steps Up as Series Regular
Jake Lockett isn’t the only cast member receiving a promotion. Jocelyn Hudon, introduced last season as paramedic Lyla Novak, will also become a series regular. Hudon’s journey from communications graduate to an actress involved studying improv at The Groundlings School in Los Angeles.
Dermot Mulroney Joins as Chief Dom Pascal
The ensemble is further enriched by Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, making his debut this season. Pascal’s character will diverge from the leadership style of Wallace Boden, bringing fresh dynamics to Firehouse 51.
No official details about Mulroney’s character have been released just yet. However, sources close to the production told Deadline that Pascal is a cheery man who initially got his start with the Chicago Fire Department and has spent the last decade working in Miami.
Looking Ahead
The new season promises to delve deeper into these characters’ lives and relationships. With Carver’s return now confirmed and new dynamics awaiting exploration, viewers can expect an engaging and dramatic Season 13.
Season 13 of Chicago Fire will premiere on Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, followed by streaming availability on Peacock the next day.
