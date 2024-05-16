Jack OConnell Joins 28 Years Later Trilogy from Danny Boyle and Alex Garland

The 28 Years Later trilogy is amassing considerable attention with its latest news—Jack O’Connell, known for Unbroken and Eden Lake, has joined the cast in a pivotal role that will evolve throughout the series.
Revisiting the Zombie Franchise
Danny Boyle and Alex Garland reunite for this ambitious undertaking that looks to expand and redefine their iconic 28 Days Later universe. Over two decades after the groundbreaking original—which earned over $82 million globally on an $8 million budget—they are back with a trilogy aimed at revitalizing the zombie genre.
Exciting New Addition to the Cast
The casting of O’Connell is a major development. According to Deadline, his role will start supporting in this installment and will take the lead in subsequent films. His diverse background in horror and psychological thriller roles, including an upcoming vampire project by Ryan Coogler, makes him a dynamic addition.
Stellar Supporting Cast and Crew
The cast is shaping up with remarkable talent including Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes. Despite rumors about Cillian Murphy’s return as Jim from 28 Days Later, his current involvement is as an executive producer. During an interview with Variety, Murphy expressed his fondness for the franchise:
I’ve always said I would love to be involved because that movie changed everything for me – I have great affection for it and for those guys, [Alex and Danny].
A Collaborative Vision
This trilogy is part of a grander vision spearheaded by Boyle who will direct the first film and Nia DaCosta overseeing the second. Garland’s meticulous scripting aims to rejuvenate the narrative’s epic scale:
I am so excited to be bringing these films together and giving them an epic scale, says Boyle. The films will be shot back-to-back, which underscores their cohesive thematic continuities.
A Significant Investment
With all this star power lining up both in front of and behind the camera, it’s not surprising the budget for each installment has risen to around $60 million—a stark contrast from the originals—but testament to Sony’s confidence in Boyle and Garland’s vision.
Down Memory Lane
The original 2002 film centered on Jim (Cillian Murphy), who wakes from a coma to find London decimated by a virus turning people into zombies. The sequel 28 Weeks Later followed with an equally compelling narrative.
You could call [28 Days Later] one bookend of a full decade of the dead, recalls Boyle when reflecting on its impact alongside zombie cult hits like World War Z.
An Unfolding Mystery
Although specific character details about O’Connell’s role remain under wraps, it’s intriguing to note his character’s emergence will crescendo over the trilogy. Such strategic layering hints at an ingenuous intertwining plot under Garland’s writing prowess.
