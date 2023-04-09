7 Things You Did Not Know About Mister Roberts’ Jack Lemmon

With over five decades in the entertainment sector, Jack Lemmon is as iconic as they come. He wasn’t only known for his imperial comedic timing but also for his versatility in theatrical roles. Altogether, this earned him several awards and tons of accolades.
In addition to his thriving career as an actor, Lemmon was an accomplished composer, performer, and writer. He wrote books, including two memoirs, and was a gifted pianist who often inputted music into his performance. In that vein, here are the top seven things you probably didn’t know about Jack Lemmon.
1. Jack Lemmon Was Married Twice
Jack Lemmon’s first marriage was to Cynthia Stone back in 1950. Together, the couple has one son, who they named Chris Lemmon. However, that marriage didn’t last and finally ended in 1956. That wasn’t all for the actor, as he went on to marry fellow entertainer Felicia Farr in 1962.
Felicia was an actress at the time, and her marriage to Lemmon cemented their status as a celebrity couple. The pair remained married until Lemmon passed away in 2001. Together, they had a daughter named Courtney Lemmon.
2. He Was an Accomplished Director
The star kicked off his career as a director with the 1971 film Kotch. He didn’t only produce it but acted in it too. The movie, which was adapted from a play by Katharine Topkins, earned him a nomination for the Best Actor Academy Award. After that, Lemmon directed two more films: Just the Way You Are (1984) and Ophelia Goes Insane (1991).
Despite being a successful actor, Jack Lemmon’s directorial efforts were not as well-received by critics. Just the Way You Are and Ophelia Goes Insane received mixed reviews and failed to achieve commercial success. Despite this, Lemmon continued to direct theater productions and produced some successful films, such as The China Syndrome and Save the Tiger.
3. Jack Lemmon Was an Acclaimed Pianist
Lemmon received classical piano training from a young age and maintained his practice throughout his lifetime. He frequently incorporated piano playing into his film roles, including his award-winning Save the Tiger (1973) performance. He also strummed some keys in The Out-of-Towners (1970).
Additionally, Lemmon exhibited his piano-playing abilities in his album A Twist of Lemmon in 1958. Besides the piano, Lemmon was quite good with the guitar and harmonica. His son also inherited his passion for music and pursued a career as a professional musician and actor.
4. He Served in the Navy
When he was 18, Lemmon enlisted in the Navy and was assigned to the USS Lake Champlain. There he served as a communication officer tasked with decoding encoded messages. In 1964, he was discharged from the Navy with the rank of Ensign.
Soon after that, Lemmon attended Harvard University and explored his passion for acting. However, he continued to support veteran-related causes throughout his life. Additionally, he acted in several movies that depicted military service, such as Mister Roberts and The Great Race.
5. Jack Lemmon Has Bagged Several Awards
Jack Lemmon was widely recognized for his talent. In fact, he received numerous awards and nominations in his lifetime. More specifically, he’s bagged awards and nominations from the Academy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Besides those accolades, Lemmon received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was also given the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center Honors. Altogether, he’s remembered as one of the finest actors of his time.
6. Jack Lemmon Was an Advocate and Activist
One social issue Jack Lemmon was deeply committed to was civil rights. He actively supported the Civil Rights Movement and even participated in some demonstrations. He also actively promoted the idea of nuclear disarmament and was affiliated with the Council for a Livable World. Altogether, Lemmon was a dedicated activist and advocate who used his platform to encourage positive change.
7. Jack Lemmon Was an Art Lover
Lemmon was a passionate art enthusiast and owned a collection of paintings and sculptures. He was well-known for his frequent visits to art galleries and museums across the globe. Additionally, the star actively engaged with various groups that advocated for and recognized the arts. He further demonstrated his commitment by serving on the Board of Directors for the America Film Institute. Additionally, he was a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and held the position of president from 1985 to 1988.
