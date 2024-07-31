Jack and Kyle’s Family Dispute Escalates as Chelsea’s Secrets Surface

Jack and Kyle Face Major Tension
The drama between Jack and Kyle has reached new heights. Jack’s disappointment in Kyle’s decisions has left the Abbott family in disarray.
Victor Unveils His Grand Plan
Victor Newman, always the one with a master plan, is set to take advantage of the fallout between Chancellor and Winters. He told Adam he would head a revamped McCall Unlimited, ensuring Newman Enterprises’ growth.
Victoria Opposes New Developments
Always protective of her territory, Victoria made her stance clear: she opposes Newman Enterprises funding her father’s favored child project. The tension within the Newman family just keeps ramping up.
Chelsea’s Troubling Confession
The heat is on for Chelsea Lawson. Back from a trip where she reconnected with Adam, things got messy. During a dinner with Billy, Chelsea loses her cool as suspicions arise. Billy demands answers while Sally sits silently assessing the scene. Chelsea’s frantic outburst leaves everyone speechless.
A Secret Love Affair Revealed
Chelsea’s secret nearly escapes as pressure mounts. Adam will remind Chelsea that their hookup affects both their relationships if she comes clean, but Chelsea will hint that Billy might be willing to keep their encounter secret.
Billy Confronts Adam Over Baltimore
Back in Adam’s office, Billy bursts in to grill him about Baltimore, pushing the already high tensions up another notch. The confrontation escalates when Adam lies to cover his tracks about what happened while they were away.
