Ivanna Sakhno Joins M3GAN 2.0 from Ahsoka

Ivanna Sakhno Joins M3GAN 2.0 from Ahsoka

Ivanna Sakhno Joins M3GAN 2.0 from Ahsoka
Ivanna Sakhno Joins M3GAN 2.0 from Ahsoka

Exciting Addition to the M3GAN Universe

Following a significant impact in the Star Wars series Ahsoka, Ivanna Sakhno is set to escalate her presence in Hollywood by joining an anticipated sequel, M3GAN 2.0. This sequel is part of a collaborative effort from notable producers at Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, alongside Divide/Conquer.

Joining the likes of Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, Sakhno’s involvement brings fresh energy to the cast. While specific plot details remain shrouded in mystery, the initial installment introduced us to a high-tech AI doll, designed to be anything and everything for the child it pairs with—a friend, protector, and ally.

Familiar Faces Return Alongside New Talent

The team behind M3GAN 2.0 includes renowned personalities like Akela Cooper and Gerard Johnstone reprising their roles as writer and director respectively. Noteworthy are producer giants such as James Wan and Jason Blum who are back on board, assuring that the sequel’s production is under expert guidance.

Sakhno’s role in Ahsoka as Shin Hati showcased her capability to embrace diverse characters, potentially accommodating her in a unique role within the M3GAN 2.0 narrative. Besides her work in Ahsoka, she has appeared in cinematic experiences such as Pacific Rim: Uprising and The Spy Who Dumped Me, indicating her versatile acting skills suitable for the evolving demands of horror-thriller genres like M3GAN.

Contributions Beyond the Screen

Ivanna’s influence extends beyond her film roles; she has been a vocal advocate for Ukraine during recent conflicts. Her participation in various humanitarian efforts spotlight her off-screen persona as robust and compassionate, aligning with the strong characters she portrays.

This new venture into the eerie world of M3GAN 2.0 promises to elevate Ivanna Sakhno’s career graph while offering audiences a complex blend of technology-themed horror laced with engaging storytelling.

Steve Delikson
