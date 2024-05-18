From John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down to Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us, 2024 is proving to be the year that marks the return of movie adaptations of beloved romance novels! Fans have been desperately waiting for the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer It Ends With Us since its announcement in 2019. With social media flooding with behind-the-scenes photos and repeated delays pushing the project’s release date, it’s safe to say that the anticipation has been skyrocketing. However, fans have not been shy about expressing their disdain over the casting of older characters as compared to the book and even Lively’s wardrobe in It Ends With Us.
In the case of book-to-screen adaptations, viewers often face an internal conflict as they draw parallels between the two and wind up disappointed when the characters in the movie don’t live up to the perception they’d envisioned while reading the novel. Still, it’s important for viewers to understand that little deviation, sometimes, becomes the need of the hour, owing to all the pre-production and post-production wizardry required to bring something to the screen. Here’s everything you need to know about the highly anticipated upcoming movie It Ends With Us.
What Is the Plot of It Ends With Us?
It Ends With Us is the story of Lily Bloom (Lively), fresh out of college and moving to Boston in hopes of opening her own flower shop. She falls in love with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni), although he is looking for a casual relationship. The two gradually connect on a deeper level, but calamity hits in the form of Lily’s first love. Atlas (Brandon Sklenar) comes back into her life causing tensions in Lily and Ryle’s budding relationship.
The movie will walk viewers through Lily’s journey of coming to terms with Ryle’s increasingly dangerous behavior and dealing with her past trauma of having witnessed domestic violence in her home as she grapples with the return of Atlas. A story that touches upon themes like first love, physical abuse, and self-realization, It Ends With Us is far more profound than a run-of-the-mill rom-com. The book was published in 2016 and has sold over a million copies. It was even translated into 43 languages, owing to its massive popularity on TikTok.
Who Is in the Cast and Crew of It Ends With Us?
The cast of It Ends With Us is led by Blake Lively, playing the ambitious and loving Lily Bloom opposite Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid. Though the casting of the actors had proved controversial among fans, Hoover justified it as a rectification that she had overlooked in the book, considering that a neurosurgeon couldn’t realistically be in his 20s. Baldoni also serves as director of It Ends With Us, marking this his third directorial after Five Feet Apart and Clouds. It will be interesting to see the Jane The Virgin star play an abusive character as his renowned role as Rafael was far from that. The dreamy, blue-eyed Brandon Sklenar will play Lily’s first love, Atlas.
It Ends With Us has also roped in Jenny Slate as Ryle’s sister, Allysa, comedian Hasan Minhaj as her husband Marshall, and Amy Morton playing Lily’s Mother, Jenny. Rounding off the cast, we have Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter, who play young Lily and Atlas. Lively and Baldoni also serve as executive producers of the film, alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof, and Andrea Ajemian.
When Is ‘It Ends With Us’ Release Date?
Justin Baldoni optioned the book with his production company Wayfarer Studios and has been working on the movie alongside Hoover since 2019. Back in May 2023, fans got a glimpse of Lively and Baldoni shooting for It Ends With Us in Jersey City. Unfortunately, the movie’s production had to be paused due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes, with filming resuming in early 2024.
The release date for the movie has been pushed back several times. It was initially planned to be released on February 9, 2024, but the release date was pushed to June 21, 2024. After much back and forth, It Ends With Us is finally hitting theatres on August 9, 2024, and its trailer is now out as well! Find out this guide on why the casting of It Ends With Us has always been very important.