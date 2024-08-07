Is The Return of Abigail Devereaux Real?

‘Days of Our Lives’ spoilers for the week of Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9 reveal that Monday will be an intriguing day for fans. Several questions will arise, and relationships may deepen. One key question throughout is “Is she really Abigail?”
Monday’s Unresolved Mysteries
The teasers for Monday are mostly covered in the weekly promo, but there are some details you won’t want to miss. Brady Black and Alex Kiriakis share a common grievance—they were both victims of Theresa Donovan’s scams. This shared experience doesn’t sit well with either of them. Brady is especially struggling with this reality.
Connie Vilinski Makes a Promise
On the topic of unresolved mysteries, Connie Vilinski makes a promise that could have significant repercussions. As Connie herself said:
When I can, I will come again–I am making a promise to you all. This vow hints at future appearances that may stir up trouble.
What’s Happening with John Black?
The focus also shifts to John Black and his growing concerns over schemes involving Kristen DiMera and Alex Kiriakis. His involvement will undoubtedly bring an additional layer of intrigue to the ongoing narrative.
Abigail’s Return Sparks Speculation
A major highlight of this week’s episodes is the anticipated appearance of AnnaLynne McCord on June 19th as Abigail Devereaux, bringing back a familiar face that fans have missed dearly. Viewers are already buzzing with excitement—is she truly Abigail? The discovery Chad makes during his search could add layers to this unfolding drama.
Brady Black’s Emotional Turmoil
Brady Black’s emotional journey takes center stage once more. His history with loves lost and current entanglements adds complexity to his character arc. With Chloe leaving, Brady’s feelings shifted towards Nicole, causing inner conflict. However, it seems he remains haunted by unresolved feelings for Chloe.
