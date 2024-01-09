Is Netflix’s ‘Society of the Snow’ Inspired by Real Events?

Netflix’s latest offering, ‘Society of the Snow’, has stirred a whirlwind of interest among viewers. As we nestle into our couches, the series beckons us with a tale that seems too harrowing to be true. But is it? Let’s embark on a journey to uncover the reality behind this gripping narrative.
Society of the Snow overview
‘Society of the Snow’ plunges us into an intensely dramatic survival drama, where lighter moments are interspersed amid the disaster’s horrifying elements. It tells the chilling true story of a 1972 plane crash that forever changed the lives of forty-five passengers, including a young Uruguayan rugby team. Directed by J.A. Bayona, the series is adapted from Pablo Vierci’s nonfiction book and marks Bayona’s screenwriting debut, weaving together a narrative focused on human endurance and resilience against the stunning backdrop of the Andes.
Historical inspiration
The ‘Society of the Snow’ finds its roots deeply embedded in historical soil. The series is based on the devastating true story of an Uruguayan rugby team that was stranded in the wilderness for months after a harrowing plane crash. This event, known as ‘The Miracle of the Andes’, involved a plane crash in a remote part of the Andes and survivors who lived for 72 days in the snow. Director J.A. Bayona makes his screenwriting debut with this Spanish film, which has been chosen as Spain’s entry for this year’s Best International Film Oscar.
Creators intent
In exploring the creative mind behind ‘Society of the Snow’, we find that J.A. Bayona discovered the book while finishing his own survival film ‘The Impossible’.
I was never planning to do another survival film after The Impossible, but I remember that the book Society of the Snow was published as I was preparing to film The Impossible, and I read it and it hooked me, Bayona expressed. His dedication to authenticity is further highlighted by his collaborative efforts with survivors and their families to capture as much information as possible.
Comparisons to reality
The narrative of ‘Society of the Snow’ closely mirrors true events, capturing not only the initial hope and subsequent despair but also the socio-political context essential for understanding how they behaved in such dire circumstances. Bayona aimed to create an immersive experience that would make audiences feel what survivors went through. The life paths of real-life figures post-rescue, such as Roberto Canessa’s medical career and Nando Parrado’s motivational speaking, are reflected in their portrayal within the series, grounding it in reality.
Viewer reception
The audience reception has been deeply intertwined with emotional resonance and respect for those who lived through these events. Bayona’s handling of delicate subjects like cannibalism has been praised for its dignity and lack of exploitation. The film premiered to survivors, their families, and families of deceased in Uruguay, resulting in a standing ovation—a testament to its positive reception from those most intimately connected to the story.
