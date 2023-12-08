Is Nani the King of Tollywood? The Debate Settled

Nani’s Film Debut and Early Career
The tale of Nani, full name Ghanta Naveen Babu, is one of sheer determination and talent. Starting out as an assistant director to legends like Srinu Vaitla and Bapu, Nani transitioned from being behind the scenes to capturing the spotlight. His journey began with a humble role on the talent show Star Hunt, which led to his debut in the 2008 film Ashta Chamma, a modern adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s play. Nani’s film debut was not just a stepping stone but a leap into Tollywood’s bustling arena.
Intriguingly, before he graced the silver screen, he dabbled as an RJ, a job offered by his friend Bhargavi Mallela. This stint surely added to his charm and connected him with the masses, shaping his public image early on. It’s fascinating how an offer from Anil Kumar Koneru to be a “clap director” set him on a path towards stardom. His first major role was a hit, earning him a Nandi Special Jury Award and setting the stage for a career that would defy expectations.
Since then, Nani has navigated his career with an understanding of audience expectations and personal aspirations, striking a balance that many actors strive for. His entry into the industry without any prominent backing is noteworthy; it speaks volumes about his dedication and the respect he has garnered from peers and fans alike.
Nani’s Breakthrough Performances
With films like Eega and Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu, Nani not only showcased his acting prowess but also won accolades like the State Nandi Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor – South. These roles were pivotal in establishing Nani’s breakthrough performances. His ability to deliver nuanced characters that resonate with audiences is remarkable.
Nani’s performance in Majnu, where he took on a role that went beyond the script, further solidified his reputation as an actor who could carry a narrative. His portrayal of a middle-aged cricketer in Jersey was another feather in his cap, challenging traditional Telugu cinema formulas while receiving universal acclaim. It is this caliber of work that has cemented Nani as a leading figure in Tollywood.
The Box Office Success of Nani’s Films
The commercial triumphs of Nani’s films are undeniable. With hits like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, which set new records in the United States, to his latest venture, Dasara, crossing 87 crores Gross worldwide, it is clear that his movies resonate with audiences both domestically and internationally. This level of success speaks volumes about Nani’s box office appeal. The film’s gripping storyline and powerful performances have been well-received, making it stand out among its contemporaries.
‘Dasara’ is the only Pan India film to score the 2nd highest weekend collection worldwide after Pathaan, is a testament to its phenomenal success. It’s heartening to see how streaming services are vying for digital rights, with Netflix securing OTT rights for Rs 22 crores. Such figures indicate that Nani has indeed become a formidable force at the ticket counters.
Nani’s Acting Versatility
The range of characters Nani has portrayed is impressive. From comic sequences to emotional trauma, he manages to capture each nuance brilliantly. Films like Pilla Zamindar and V showcase different facets of his acting abilities. In discussing Nani’s acting versatility, one must acknowledge how he effortlessly transitions between genres, captivating audiences with his natural star quality.
In fact, apart from working with legends like Rajamouli and Gautham Menon, most directors he has collaborated with were relatively new, suggesting his willingness to take risks and trust his instincts. His mindset reflects in his words:
The trick is not to overthink whether a film will work or not. Success or failure is not in our hands,. Such adaptability in choices is rare and commendable.
Nani’s Fan Base and Public Image
