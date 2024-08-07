Is Lulu Making a Comeback to General Hospital?

General Hospital viewers have witnessed Laura (Daytime Emmy-winner Genie Francis) visiting her comatose daughter, Lulu (last portrayed by Emme Rylan). Lulu has been off-screen since she fell into a coma in late 2020 after seemingly surviving unscathed when the Floating Rib exploded.
Potential New Character
TV Insider reveals that the show may be casting a new role that could be Lulu. ABC’s soap opera put out a casting call for the character of “Lauren,” described as a 34 to 40-year-old blonde, white woman. This character is noted to be beautiful, dynamic, and fiery—traits that fit Lulu perfectly.
Lulu’s Long Coma Explained
The description of “Lauren” suggests she has overcome significant challenges and is now stronger and more determined than ever. This could easily explain Lulu’s extended coma. Per Genie Francis,
Yes, we’ve done our work with Jonathan Jackson, It was just amazing.
I didn’t get a one-on-one scene with Jonathan [Jackson], which was very disappointing. But Tony had some scenes with Jonathan that are jaw-dropping, not-to-be-missed, like motion picture-level work.
Dante’s Role in Lulu’s Story
If Lulu returns, she’ll have to be quite determined to win back Dante Falconeri’s (Dominic Zamprogna) heart from Sam (Kelly Monaco). Nonetheless, Dante and Lulu will always be intertwined because of their son, Rocco.
Dante has had a profound love story with Lulu Spencer on General Hospital. Their relationship is further deepened by their son Rocco, creating a web of emotional ties that would make her return highly anticipated.
Lulu’s Love Triangle
Lulu and Dante were no longer together by the time she got caught in the explosion. Unfortunately, Lulu’s new romance with Dustin (portrayed by Mark Lawson) ended tragically in the blast that left her comatose. Given this dramatic background, her return could reignite old flames and unresolved conflicts. It’s definitely a plot twist worth waiting for!
Lulu’s Return Timeline
The actress cast for Lulu is expected to begin filming mid-September. Consequently, we might see her on-screen by October or even during November sweeps for maximum impact.
With General Hospital airing weekdays on ABC, fans are eager to see how “Lauren’s” potential storyline will unfold and if it truly signals the return of Lulu Spencer.
