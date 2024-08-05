Is AnnaLynne McCord the New Face of Abigail on Days of Our Lives?

Questions Arise About Abigail’s Fate
With recent gripping scenes on Days of Our Lives, fans are buzzing with the question: Is Abigail Deveraux alive? Speculations surged when Chad and Jack made a shocking discovery during a dramatic search. But who exactly did they find?
The Familiar Face Mystery
As we dig deeper into the mystery, it’s essential to point out that
AnnaLynne McCord signed a one-year contract to join Peacock’s Days of Our Lives. Known for her role as Naomi Clark on CW’s 90210, McCord’s appearance in Salem has created much speculation.
The Current Abigail Deveraux
Marci Miller is the current actress portraying Abigail Deveraux, but there have been multiple actresses bringing this character to life over the years. The role was previously played by Kate Mansi, Marci Miller, and Ashley Benson – with Miller last seen as Abigail in 2022 and Mansi’s tenure ending in 2020.
A New Character or a Return?
This brings us to the pivotal question: could AnnaLynne McCord be playing a resurrected Abigail, or another complex character intertwined with Salem’s web of intrigue? As of now, McCord is known for her controversial role as Dr. Alicia Cullen on Days of Our Lives, involving a storyline hinged on a rape accusation, which added layers to the show’s drama.
The Path Ahead for Stephanie
Meanwhile, other characters are dealing with their own crises.
Stephanie, grappling with her pain over Everett, finds solace in Kayla’s embrace. Her journey continues to be a poignant subplot that resonates with many viewers.
Connecting Past Roles
To add to the suspense, fans might remember AnnaLynne McCord from other roles outside the soap opera realm. She notably portrayed Dr. Alicia Cullen and also took part in USA’s Suits, appearing in a plethora of episodes as Dana “Scottie” Scott. The speculation around her role on Days of Our Lives only heightens fan interest further.
