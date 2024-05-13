Interview with the Vampire and Pretty Little Liars Summer School Make Their TV Return This Week

Enticing TV series making a grand comeback this week
Welcome to our entertainment highlight of the week where we delve into the riveting returns and premieres from May 6th to May 12th. This selection includes the eagerly anticipated comeback of ‘Interview with the Vampire’ and the next chapter of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’.
Revisiting the Dark Romance of Lestat and Louis
‘Interview with the Vampire’, based on Anne Rice’s renowned book series, made quite an impression when it debuted in 2022. Season two, airing on AMC this Sunday at 9 p.m., sees our characters navigate through relationships filled with love and betrayal in Paris, circa 1940.
According to Chris Van Dusen,
We will be on as long as Netflix will have us, but I would love to focus on every single one of those eight Bridgerton siblings and tell romance stories for all of them. As for ‘Interview with the Vampire’, Sam Reid’s portrayal of Lestat delves even deeper into the complexities of his character this season.
Pretty Little Liars – A Summer School like no other
The intrigue continues with ‘Pretty Little Liars: Summer School’, returning this week as well. The series brings back Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, and Maia Reficco. It also stars Mallory Bechtel, Sharon Leal, Alex Aiono, Jordan Gonzalez, and Elias Kacavas. This new installment promises to unravel more secrets and deliver even bigger twists.
Stream or Miss? Additional Picks for This Week
If you’re looking for more to watch after catching up with vampires and liars, don’t miss ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, & Scandal’ on Netflix starting Thursday at 3:01 a.m. This docuseries delves into the notorious dating site’s rise and dramatic downfall.
Toby Paton commented on infidelity captured in his quote:
We all know infidelity can be incredibly destructive and hurtful… committing to one person for the rest of your life is really hard. Quite a documentation of societal contradictions.
Bridgerton spins its narrative webs once again
Switching over to a lighter yet equally engaging side of romance is Netflix’s third season of ‘Bridgerton’, which now turns its focus to Penelope as she navigates the intricacies of finding a suitable partner.