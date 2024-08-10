Interstellar Returns to Theaters for 10th Anniversary in December

Christopher Nolan‘s Interstellar will be re-released in honor of its 10th anniversary. However, the sci-fi epic is flying back to theaters slightly behind schedule.
The Paramount Pictures film was slated to return on Sept. 27 but will instead land roughly two months later on Dec. 6. It will be shown in 70mm IMAX prints and digital screens. The theatrical release date was pushed to align with the home entertainment relaunch, according to knowledgeable individuals. Warner Bros. Pictures, which co-produced the movie, is working with Paramount on the revival.
This afternoon, after growing speculation, Variety reported that the 10th-anniversary rerelease of Interstellar has been pushed out to December 6. The initial September 27 re-release of Nolan’s beloved 2014 epic about an astronaut who sets out to save humanity was first announced back in April, to much cinephile fanfare.
Studio sources dispute a rumor that 70mm prints of Interstellar were destroyed; Paramount claims it has archived more copies of the movie than most other pictures. However, because reels of film experience wear and tear while playing on the big screen, it’s not uncommon for them to be unusable after their theatrical runs.
Nolan fans will have a reason to go to theaters this year, as Interstellar will get a re-release for its 10th anniversary.
Interstellar premiered on Nov. 5, 2014, and generated an impressive $731 million at the global box office. Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Matt Damon star in the movie, set in a dystopian future in which a group of astronauts must travel to the far reaches of space to find a new planet for humankind to colonize. It was nominated for five Oscars and won for best visual effects.
Nolan has long been a vocal advocate for film and IMAX. For Oppenheimer, his blockbuster about the development of the atomic bomb, he urged audiences to seek out the movie in 70mm IMAX, leading to weeks of sold-out screenings.
Nolan’s success with Oppenheimer may prompt more re-releases soon.
Follow Us