Christopher Nolan is undeniably a master at wrangling together a large cast of Hollywood’s finest talent, as exemplified in his 2023 Oscar-winning epic Oppenheimer. However, a decade prior, he showcased his ability to assemble a star-studded cast for his sci-fi blockbuster, Interstellar. The film follows the story of a team of astronauts who embark on a perilous journey through a wormhole near Saturn in search of a new habitable planet for humanity.
Led by Matthew McConaughey and featuring a plethora of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Interstellar captivated audiences with its stunning visuals, emotional depth, and mind-bending exploration of space and time. A decade later, the film continues to garner attention and praise for its ambitious storytelling, scientific accuracy, and poignant themes of love, sacrifice, and the survival of the human race. So, let’s break down the cast and see what they are up to now.
Matthew McConaughey as Cooper
Although he didn’t start out as a heart-throb, Matthew McConaughey quickly became known as a romantic comedy actor. Although many of these movies were big hits, he later set out to reinvent himself and showcase his dramatic abilities. This career swerve started with his acclaimed portrayal in True Detective, shedding his light-hearted persona and delving into much darker territory. In Interstellar, McConaughey stayed on this dramatic path, delivering a nuanced rendition of a man who leaves his family behind to ultimately save their lives and protect the lives of the whole human race.
McConaughey’s performance was widely-praised with many speculating he would be in contention for the Oscars that year. However, his performance was overlooked. Yet, this didn’t likely sting too much as he had won the Best Actor award the year prior for Dallas Buyer Club. Since Interstellar, McConaughey returned to comedy in The Beach Bum, and teamed with Guy Ritchie in The Gentlemen. As of the time of this writing, he is in talks to star in 2024, the next series in the Yellowstone universe.
John Lithgow as Donald
John Lithgow is widely known for his comedic performance in 3rd Rock from the Sun, but throughout his career, he has also taken on many dramatic roles, earning two Oscar nominations in the process. In Interstellar, Lithgow delivers one of his most understated yet powerful performances as Donald, the father-in-law of Cooper and the grandfather of Murphy and Tom. As Cooper embarks on his daring mission through space, Donald is left to look after the children, navigating the challenges of a world on the brink of collapse. Lithgow’s portrayal captures the emotional complexity of a man grappling with the weight of responsibility and the uncertainty of the future, showcasing his versatility as an actor. More recently, Lithgow starred in Martin Scorsese‘s Oscar-nominated drama, Killers of the Flower Moon. In 2024, he is set to star opposite Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci in the thriller, Conclave.
Jessica Chastain as Murph
Due to the mind-bending nature of Interstellar, which focuses on space and time, the characters of Cooper’s children were played by different actors to depict various stages of their lives. In a poignant portrayal, Jessica Chastain stars as the adult Murph, a woman grappling with loss as she waits for her father to return home from his daring mission through space. Chastain brings well-rounded depth and emotion to the role, capturing the complexities of a character who has experienced the passage of time and the impact of her father’s absence on her life. Since this role, Chastain has continued to rise in the ranks of cinema, winning an Oscar for her leading role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye in 2022.
Casey Affleck as Tom
Casey Affleck‘s portrayal of an adult Tom in Interstellar showcases the actor’s talent in a smaller role with limited screen time. At the time, Affleck was a huge star, yet he took on this supporting role in the film, demonstrating Christopher Nolan’s sheer pull in the industry. Nolan’s reputation and blockbuster track record have consistently drawn star-studded casts to his projects, with actors eager to work with the acclaimed director. Affleck’s performance as Tom, the son of Cooper left behind as his father embarks on a daring mission in space, is poignant and impactful, despite his limited screen time. Two years after this role, Affleck delivered a tour-de-force performance in Manchester by the Sea, earning him a Best Actor Academy Award. In 2024, he is set to forefront the Sci-Fi thriller, Slingshot, from visionary filmmaker Mikael Håfström.
Anne Hathaway as Brand
Anne Hathaway, another Oscar-winning talent, brings her exceptional skills to the star-studded cast of Interstellar, portraying the character of Brand, the chief scientist and biologist of the expedition tasked with finding a new home for humanity beyond the realms of our solar system. Since Interstellar, she has continued to achieve widespread acclaim and recognition for her roles in movies like The Intern, Ocean’s Eight, and Locked Down.
Mackenzie Foy as Murph (10 Yrs.)
Mackenzie Foy first found fame at a tender age through her roles in acclaimed films such as The Conjuring and The Twilight Saga. However, it was her impressive performance in Interstellar that truly showcased her dramatic abilities and solidified her place as a talented young actress. Foy’s portrayal of Murph, the heartbroken young girl longing for her father to return home from his daring space mission, was both poignant and compelling. Since this role, her career seems to have slowed down sightly, with her last role coming from the 2020 movie, Black Beauty.
Ellen Burstyn as Murph (older)
Ellen Burstyn‘s role in Interstellar may be brief, but it is undeniably one of the most memorable and heart-wrenching moments in the film. The Oscar-winning actress captivates audiences with her magnetic yet understated performance, commanding the screen with grace and poise. Burstyn’s portrayal of the elderly Murph, the daughter of astronaut Cooper, is both touching and poignant, as she grapples with the passage of time and the emotional toll of their separation. In 2023, she reprised her iconic role as Chris MacNeil in The Exorcist: Believer.
Timothée Chalamet as Tom (15 Yrs.)
When featuring on Variety’s Actor on Actors series, Timothée Chalamet described how he “wept for an hour” after realizing that his part in Interstellar was so small. However, since then, he has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. He shot to new realms of fame after starring in Dune: Part One in 2021. Then in 2024, Dune: Part Two proved to be an even bigger movie, garnering critical acclaim and impressive box office earnings. He is next set to star in A Complete Unknown, taking the leading role of legendary singer-songwriter, Bob Dylan.
Michael Caine as Professor Brand
Legendary Oscar-winning actor Michael Caine has established a longstanding collaboration with Christopher Nolan, having starred in eight of his films to date. In Interstellar, Caine delivers a compelling performance as Professor John Brand, a scientist and the director of the remnants of NASA, tasked with overseeing humanity’s desperate search for a new habitable planet. Caine retired from acting in 2023 following his final movie, The Great Escaper. Here’s our honouring of his life and career.