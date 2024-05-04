Insights on The Fall Guy Stuntman’s Record with Ryan Gosling

The Fall Guy Stunt Precision and Record Breakthrough
In the world of cinematic stunts, few films have pushed the envelope as effectively as The Fall Guy. At the center of these gravity-defying feats is Logan Holladay, a stuntman who not only worked alongside notable actor Ryan Gosling, but also made history by executing a spectacular record-breaking stunt.
Holladay’s achievement in the film was no small feat. During one of the film’s climax scenes, Holladay was responsible for a car cannon roll that went beyond expectations.
I had a pretty good feeling that I had broken the record because it felt like the spinning was never going to stop. It was a surreal moment and I’m incredibly proud of what the team achieved, Holladay shared, capturing the thrill and intensity of smashing the Guinness World Record for most cannon rolls in a car.
Insights from Ryan Gosling on Filming Stunts
Ryan Gosling, well-known for his roles in stunt-heavy films, spoke highly of his experience filming The Fall Guy.
The Fall Guy fits snugly into all of these categories, said Gosling. He went on to describe how working closely with skilled stunt performers provided both challenges and inspiration:
It was truly an incredible experience to immerse myself in this world of stunts and action. Working alongside talented stunt performers was both challenging and inspiring, he explained.
A Deeper Look Into Stunt Coordination
The coordination and preparation for such complex sequences are extensive. As Chris O’Hara, stunt coordinator for the film noted, choreographing fight scenes with actors like Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer added layers of complexity to action scenes.
We were able to choreograph fight scenes with both Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer, O’Hara stated, putting a spotlight on the meticulous planning involved behind each thrilling moment captured on screen.
Fusion of Technology and Time-Honored Techniques in Stunts
Filmmaker David Leitch, who has evolved from a stuntman to one of Hollywood’s prominent action directors brought his unique perspective to The Fall Guy. He emphasized combining tradition with modern technological advancements in stunts. Leitch aimed to
deliver action that was true to the spirit of the stunt community by incorporating techniques that have become somewhat of a lost art, highlighting his dedication to authenticity and fusing high-tech effects with real stunt work.