Inside Out 2 Breaks Records as the Top Animated Film in History

Disney is over the moon. The studio’s emotionally charged Inside Out 2 has officially surpassed Frozen II to become the highest-grossing animated film in history.
After six weeks of release, Inside Out 2 has generated a total of $601 million domestically and $861 million internationally, bringing its global tally to an incredible $1.46 billion. By comparison, Frozen II accumulated $1.45 billion during its theatrical run in 2019.
Surpassing Iconic Titles
Not only has Inside Out 2 dethroned Frozen II, but it also surpassed The Super Mario Bros. Movie, earning its place as the 13th-biggest movie of all time, beating even the live-action remake of Disney’s The Lion King.
A Record-Breaking Journey
The sequel to the beloved original, Inside Out 2, didn’t just break records; it obliterated them. Among its many achievements, it became the fastest animated film to cross the coveted $1 billion mark, doing so in just 19 days. As of now, it’s also the highest-grossing movie of 2024 and the only one this year to hit the billion-dollar benchmark.
A Sequel That Resonates
The success of Inside Out 2 can be attributed to several factors: loyalty to the original film, positive word-of-mouth, and broad appeal that resonates with viewers of all ages. The first Inside Out captivated audiences by earning $858 million globally—a milestone that the sequel cleared swiftly.
Sparking New Emotions
Picking up where the heartwarming original movie left off, Inside Out 2
plunges back into Riley’s emotional universe as she navigates adolescence. New emotions like Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment join her emotional mix, adding layers to her story and portraying the bittersweet essence of growing up.
Crowning Achievements and Future Expectations
The movie’s remarkable performance came as a lifesaver for Pixar. According to Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter, had Inside Out 2 failed, Pixar would have had to ‘radically’ rethink its business model.
This powerful reception and box office dominance highlight Pixar’s ongoing talent for creating compelling stories that attract a wide audience. In reflecting on Disney’s accomplishments, it’s clear that animation continues to be a pivotal component of their success story.
