Inside Out 2 Becomes Top Grossing Film of 2024 in UK and Ireland

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has yet again astounded the global box office, achieving new heights with an estimated $1.217 billion earned worldwide, making it the highest-grossing release of 2024 in the UK & Ireland.

Inside Out 2 is a Phenomenal Hit

With over £40M in the UK & Ireland in just 24 days, Inside Out 2 has exceeded its predecessor’s lifetime box office earnings.

The Introduction of New Emotions

The film introduces new emotions like Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment to Riley’s internal team. This shift plays a critical role as she navigates the complexities of teenage life, adding fresh dynamics to the narrative.

The new emotions bring unique challenges for Joy and her team, emphasizing themes around teenagehood and emotional development.

A Massive Box Office Performance

Inside Out 2‘s impressive $295M global opening stands out as a monumental achievement, setting records both domestically with $155M, and globally, contributing significantly to its total box office tally.

A Connection with Audiences

The sequel resonated well across Asia, Europe, and North America, particularly appealing to teenagers and younger female adults who grew up watching the first installment. This broad connection was crucial in lifting its box office success.

Critical Acclaim and Industry Milestones

The film has been praised for expanding on Pixar’s vibrant emotional landscape. Critics lauded the character development spurred by the introduction of new emotions, contributing to Riley’s evolving story arc.

The introduction of new emotions – Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos) – helped advance Riley’s story as she navigates her teenage years.*

As of now, Inside Out 2 has proudly claimed its place as the highest-grossing Pixar title ever at the worldwide box office with a staggering $1.251 billion.

