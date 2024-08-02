Inside Out 2 Becomes Highest-Grossing Animated Film Ever

Disney is jumping for Joy. That’s because the studio’s emotion-laden Inside Out 2 has surpassed Frozen II to stand as the highest-grossing animated film in history.
After six weeks of release, Inside Out 2 has generated $601 million domestically and $861 million internationally, bringing its global tally to a staggering $1.46 billion. Frozen II was bigger than the very successful original 2013 film and collected a mighty $1.45 billion during its theatrical run in 2019. (Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, which earned a staggering $1.65 billion, is technically computer-generated, but the studio has categorized the movie as live-action. So, it doesn’t have a place on the list of top animated movies.)
The Stratospheric Earnings
In terms of global ticket sales, Inside Out 2 just overtook Barbie ($1.446 billion) as the 13th-biggest movie of all time. Among its many records, the Pixar sequel is the fastest animated film to cross the $1 billion benchmark, having done so in just 19 days. It’s also the highest-grossing movie of 2024 to date, and the only one this year to join the billion-dollar club.
Inside Out 2 has become the highest-grossing Pixar movie of all time.
Crucial Box Office Milestones Contributing to Mega Success
Inside Out 2 is a quintessentially Pixar film, and it’s been amazing to see how it has connected so deeply with people all over the world. We knew it was really special, but no one could have predicted it would reach these record-breaking heights. We’re grateful to all the fans who have made this the biggest animated film ever.
The movie introduces new emotions, including Ennui, Despair, Empathy and Sadness, each with unique abilities. It also includes traditional hosts Joy, Anger, Fear, and Disgust.
A Critical Indicator for Future Animated Films
The PG-rated Inside Out 2, which cost $200 million to produce, has jolted Pixar out of its box office slump. Critics and audiences were charmed by the sequel, so positive word of mouth was a boon for ticket sales. Nearly a decade after the original, Inside Out 2 revisits the mind of the now-teenaged Riley, whose familiar emotions of Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith) and Anger (Lewis Black) were running the show.
This incredibly successful sequel demonstrates how goodwill for an original film can translate into monumental earnings for its follow-up. The introduction of new emotions such as Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) and Nostalgia (June Squibb) brought some much-needed chaotic energy that audiences absolutely adored.
