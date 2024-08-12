Industry Star Myha’la Herrold Returns for Thrilling New Season on HBO

Watch enough of Industry, HBO’s dark and captivating drama, and you might start to feel unmoored from reality. The script is packed with technical jargon, making some scenes resemble a foreign film without subtitles. Adding to the complexity are the intense hours the characters keep, starting early mornings and ending late nights.
The main characters, including Harper (played by Myha’la Herrold), are new hires at Pierpoint & Co, an elite investment bank in London. Harper is exceptionally clever and ruthless, essential attributes given that she lied on her application. Robert (Harry Lawtey) represents the working-class outsiders trying to fit into an elite world. Yasmin (Marisa Abela) benefits from nepotism, yet struggles to find her place.
All of them chase significant financial rewards and career highs, often compromising their ethics in the process. From above, there is relentless encouragement to do so, with only minor nods to an HR department’s existence.
Industry is both dramatic and deeply rooted in reality. The creators Konrad Kay and Mickey Down have firsthand experience in investment banking, describing the show as a cathartic exercise rather than just storytelling. As Kay mentioned in an interview:
The show was a little bit of revenge and a cathartic exercise for us.
The show has evolved into one of television’s sharpest and most gripping series, returning this week for its third season. Much like Succession, it grows more confident with each passing episode. For those who haven’t tuned in yet, now is an excellent time to start.
HBO seems keenly aware of Industry‘s growing appeal. This season premieres in their coveted Sunday night slot with noticeably larger budgets reflecting a newfound opulence. This time around, you’ll see wealth on display more explicitly, starting with a yacht party scene that signifies a shift.
New Storylines and Characters
The third season introduces Henry Muck, played by Kit Harington of Game of Thrones fame. Pierpoint engages with Muck’s green energy startup Lumi, dabbling in ethical investing—a move towards seemingly high-minded financial ventures. This fresh focus adds new dimensions to an already multifaceted storyline.
Turbulent Lives of Young Bankers
The new season’s opening scene sets a grim tone with Yasmin on her yacht. Named the Lady Yasmin by her father, this vessel becomes the epicenter of turmoil as Yasmin navigates her family’s complications. Harper’s comforting yet firm words:
You have to stop crying, hint at deeper issues that will be explored through flashbacks.
Evolving Character Dynamics
This season focuses heavily on Yasmin’s father’s sudden disappearance from the yacht. It leaves viewers questioning her future amidst personal and professional chaos. Interpersonal conflicts at Pierpoint grow tenser as green-energy initiatives intertwine with episodic twists bringing both volatility and excitement to the screen.
An Intriguing Season Ahead
There are promises of even greater character development and storytelling prowess with each unfolding episode. For fans and newcomers alike, this could be Industry’s finest season yet.
